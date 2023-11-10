Kerala: Satheesan expresses shock at GST official’s felicitation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government has been accused of misuse of power by the leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, regarding the appointment of the GST additional commissioner (intelligence) to oversee the collection of sponsorships for Keraleeyam. Satheesan expressed his concern that tax defaulters, who should have been apprehensive of GST intelligence officials, have instead contributed to the sponsorships.

He accused the government of misusing its power and deemed the situation absurd. The Opposition has decided to intensify their attack against the LDF government on the extravagance of Keraleeyam. Satheesan alleged that it is a serious offence to give an award to a GST official who garnered the maximum sponsorship. He maintained that this was the first time such an incident had happened. Satheesan also urged the LDF government to reveal the list of sponsors, and also the details of the amount they paid towards the Keraleeyam fund.

“It is suspected that the funds meant for the treasury have been sent to the Keraleeyam fund. Over the last several months there have been raids going on across the state initiated by the GST intelligence in several quarries and gold shops. The officials are keen to get rewards from the chief minister by collecting the maximum sponsorship from the defaulters,” said Satheesan.

He also expressed shock at how defaulters have been allowed to go scot-free by paying a paltry fund towards sponsorship. Satheesan also claimed that the allegation of Kerala being a paradise for tax defaulters has since been proved right. Responding to the allegations, Education Minister V Sivankutty who’s also the chairman of the Keraleeyam organising committee, said sponsorship for the event was taken with his knowledge.

“The leader of the opposition is worried about the huge public support that Keraleeyam has received. That’s why he’s raising such fake allegations,” Sivankuty said and challenged Satheesan to point out even a single complaint regarding sponsorship. Since it was a government programme, most committees had officials as conveners.” These are already in the public domain. Now, with nothing to point out, he’s coming up with such allegations,” said Sivankutty.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government has been accused of misuse of power by the leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, regarding the appointment of the GST additional commissioner (intelligence) to oversee the collection of sponsorships for Keraleeyam. Satheesan expressed his concern that tax defaulters, who should have been apprehensive of GST intelligence officials, have instead contributed to the sponsorships. He accused the government of misusing its power and deemed the situation absurd. The Opposition has decided to intensify their attack against the LDF government on the extravagance of Keraleeyam. Satheesan alleged that it is a serious offence to give an award to a GST official who garnered the maximum sponsorship. He maintained that this was the first time such an incident had happened. Satheesan also urged the LDF government to reveal the list of sponsors, and also the details of the amount they paid towards the Keraleeyam fund. “It is suspected that the funds meant for the treasury have been sent to the Keraleeyam fund. Over the last several months there have been raids going on across the state initiated by the GST intelligence in several quarries and gold shops. The officials are keen to get rewards from the chief minister by collecting the maximum sponsorship from the defaulters,” said Satheesan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also expressed shock at how defaulters have been allowed to go scot-free by paying a paltry fund towards sponsorship. Satheesan also claimed that the allegation of Kerala being a paradise for tax defaulters has since been proved right. Responding to the allegations, Education Minister V Sivankutty who’s also the chairman of the Keraleeyam organising committee, said sponsorship for the event was taken with his knowledge. “The leader of the opposition is worried about the huge public support that Keraleeyam has received. That’s why he’s raising such fake allegations,” Sivankuty said and challenged Satheesan to point out even a single complaint regarding sponsorship. Since it was a government programme, most committees had officials as conveners.” These are already in the public domain. Now, with nothing to point out, he’s coming up with such allegations,” said Sivankutty. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp