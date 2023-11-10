Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Satheesan expresses shock at GST official’s felicitation

He accused the government of misusing its power and deemed the situation absurd. The  Opposition has decided to intensify their attack against the LDF government on the extravagance of Keraleeyam.

Published: 10th November 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan. (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF government has been accused of misuse of power by the leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, regarding the appointment of the GST additional commissioner (intelligence) to oversee the collection of sponsorships for Keraleeyam. Satheesan expressed his concern that tax defaulters, who should have been apprehensive of GST intelligence officials, have instead contributed to the sponsorships.

He accused the government of misusing its power and deemed the situation absurd. The  Opposition has decided to intensify their attack against the LDF government on the extravagance of Keraleeyam.  Satheesan alleged that it is a serious offence to give an award to a GST official who garnered the maximum sponsorship. He maintained that this was the first time such an incident had happened. Satheesan also urged the  LDF government to reveal the list of sponsors, and also the details of the amount they paid towards the Keraleeyam fund.

“It is suspected that the funds meant for the treasury have been sent to the Keraleeyam fund. Over the last several months there have been raids going on across the state initiated by the GST  intelligence in several quarries and gold shops. The officials are keen to get rewards from the chief minister by collecting the maximum sponsorship from the defaulters,” said Satheesan.

He also expressed shock at how defaulters have been allowed to go scot-free by paying a paltry fund towards sponsorship. Satheesan also claimed that the allegation of Kerala being a paradise for tax defaulters has since been proved right. Responding to the allegations, Education Minister V Sivankutty who’s also the chairman of the Keraleeyam organising committee, said sponsorship for the event was taken with his knowledge.

“The leader of the opposition is worried about the huge public support that Keraleeyam has received. That’s why he’s raising such fake allegations,” Sivankuty said and challenged Satheesan to point out even a single complaint regarding sponsorship. Since it was a government programme, most committees had officials as conveners.” These are already in the public domain. Now, with nothing to point out,  he’s coming up with such allegations,”  said Sivankutty. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LDF V D Satheesan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp