Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSERC to review long-term power purchase agreements

But when the government directed the Commission to review the decision, the Appellate Tribunal passed an order allowing KSEB to withdraw the appeal.

Published: 11th November 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB

KSEB logo.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  KSEB has submitted a petition before the State Electricity Regulatory Commission to review the status of approving long-term power purchase agreements signed during 2014-15. Earlier they refused to approve the contracts and the KSEB filed an appeal before the Electricity Appellate Tribunal. But when the government directed the Commission to review the decision, the Appellate Tribunal passed an order allowing KSEB to withdraw the appeal.

The government has not taken a decision to withdraw the existing electricity tariff subsidy benefit to the eligible consumers belonging to the weaker sections, said a statement from the office of the power minister. The subsidy was given by the board from the duty collected from consumers. With the decision to pay the duty in full to the government, KSEB has to pay the amount to continue the subsidy distribution. The government is considering the proposal submitted by KSEB to continue the subsidy. The government will take an appropriate decision in this regard immediately, said the statement.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp