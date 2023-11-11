KSERC to review long-term power purchase agreements

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSEB has submitted a petition before the State Electricity Regulatory Commission to review the status of approving long-term power purchase agreements signed during 2014-15. Earlier they refused to approve the contracts and the KSEB filed an appeal before the Electricity Appellate Tribunal. But when the government directed the Commission to review the decision, the Appellate Tribunal passed an order allowing KSEB to withdraw the appeal.

The government has not taken a decision to withdraw the existing electricity tariff subsidy benefit to the eligible consumers belonging to the weaker sections, said a statement from the office of the power minister. The subsidy was given by the board from the duty collected from consumers. With the decision to pay the duty in full to the government, KSEB has to pay the amount to continue the subsidy distribution. The government is considering the proposal submitted by KSEB to continue the subsidy. The government will take an appropriate decision in this regard immediately, said the statement.

