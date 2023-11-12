Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Burglars break into locked house, decamp with gold

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Burglars broke into a locked house and decamped with gold ornaments weighing 13 sovereigns near Varkala. The Ayiroor police have launched a probe into the incident. 

The burglary took place at the house of assistant motor vehicle inspector Sabu. Sabu and his wife work at Chittoor in Palakkad and come to the house in Ayiroor only on weekends. The theft came to light on Friday night when the family came back to their house. 

When they reached, the front door was found broken, and the gold ornaments that were kept in three places were found stolen. “We have conducted a forensic examination. Fingerprint experts and a dog squad were also on the spot. We will also check the CCTV footage from the area. The culprits will be brought to book soon, said U P Vipin Kumar, Ayiroor inspector of police.

