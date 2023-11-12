Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair kick-starts in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a prelude to the Global Ayurveda Fest, a 20-day state-wide Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair (GKAF) was inaugurated on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day on Friday.

Principal of Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, Dr G Jay inaugurated the state-level GKAF, which will be held in all districts of Kerala till November 30.

Dr Jay also released the poster of GKAF at the function held at the Government Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram. GKAF is a mass contact programme for everyone connected to ayurveda in the state. As part of GKAF, road shows with the slogan ‘Live Healthy Live the Ayurveda Way’, exhibitions, seminars, Ayurveda Aahar, distribution of herbal plants, competitions for children, and speciality medical camps have been planned in all districts.

Organised by the Ayurveda Medical Association, GKAF has the Ayurveda Hospitals Management Association (AHMA), the Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI), the Government Teachers Organisation, the Medical Officers Association, the Medical Officers Federation, the Private Ayurveda College Teachers Organisation (PACTO), All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA) and AMOA as partners.

Chairman of GKAF Dr Raju Thomas, Ayurveda Teachers Association president Dr Sankaran Kutty, Ayurveda Teachers Association president Dr Seemaja, PTA vice-president M P Santhosh, AMAI district secretary Dr Innocent Bose, and convenor of National Ayurveda Day celebrations Dr Sheela S, were also present.

Global Ayurveda Fest 2023 will be held in the state capital from December 1 to 5, focusing on projecting ayurveda’s huge potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world and setting a platform for global networking of ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders. ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ is the slogan of National Ayurveda Day 2023. The focal theme of the GAF 2023, which is to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, is ‘Emerging Challenges in Healthcare & A Resurgent Ayurveda’.

The biennial event is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action in association with the Ministry of Ayush, Department of Ayush; Government of Kerala; Ayurveda fraternity represented by AMAI, AMMOI, AHMA, KISMA, ADMA, Viswa Ayurveda Parishad and 14 other ayurveda associations.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a prelude to the Global Ayurveda Fest, a 20-day state-wide Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair (GKAF) was inaugurated on the occasion of National Ayurveda Day on Friday. Principal of Government Ayurveda College, Thiruvananthapuram, Dr G Jay inaugurated the state-level GKAF, which will be held in all districts of Kerala till November 30. Dr Jay also released the poster of GKAF at the function held at the Government Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram. GKAF is a mass contact programme for everyone connected to ayurveda in the state. As part of GKAF, road shows with the slogan ‘Live Healthy Live the Ayurveda Way’, exhibitions, seminars, Ayurveda Aahar, distribution of herbal plants, competitions for children, and speciality medical camps have been planned in all districts.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Organised by the Ayurveda Medical Association, GKAF has the Ayurveda Hospitals Management Association (AHMA), the Ayurvedic Medicine Manufacturers Organisation of India (AMMOI), the Government Teachers Organisation, the Medical Officers Association, the Medical Officers Federation, the Private Ayurveda College Teachers Organisation (PACTO), All Kerala Private College Teachers Association (AKPCTA) and AMOA as partners. Chairman of GKAF Dr Raju Thomas, Ayurveda Teachers Association president Dr Sankaran Kutty, Ayurveda Teachers Association president Dr Seemaja, PTA vice-president M P Santhosh, AMAI district secretary Dr Innocent Bose, and convenor of National Ayurveda Day celebrations Dr Sheela S, were also present. Global Ayurveda Fest 2023 will be held in the state capital from December 1 to 5, focusing on projecting ayurveda’s huge potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world and setting a platform for global networking of ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders. ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ is the slogan of National Ayurveda Day 2023. The focal theme of the GAF 2023, which is to be held at the Greenfield International Stadium, Karyavattom, is ‘Emerging Challenges in Healthcare & A Resurgent Ayurveda’. The biennial event is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action in association with the Ministry of Ayush, Department of Ayush; Government of Kerala; Ayurveda fraternity represented by AMAI, AMMOI, AHMA, KISMA, ADMA, Viswa Ayurveda Parishad and 14 other ayurveda associations. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp