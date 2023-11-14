Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CM cautions against efforts to defame Kerala at national level

Inaugurating the Kerala Renaissance Committee state-level convention in Thiruvananthapuram, he expressed dismay at orchestrated attempts aimed at undermining the state’s achievements.

Published: 14th November 2023 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan speaking after inaugurating the concluding ceremony of the 'Keraleeyam' 2023.(Photo | Screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced concerns about deliberate efforts at the national level to tarnish Kerala’s social and cultural standing. Inaugurating the Kerala Renaissance Committee state-level convention in Thiruvananthapuram, he expressed dismay at orchestrated attempts, including venomous propaganda and the production of misleading films, aimed at undermining the state’s achievements.

“Some malicious elements were behind these efforts. However, Kerala successfully defeated those attempts. There are also endeavors to exploit renaissance leaders for communal propaganda. This must be identified and prevented. We should never allow the symbol of renaissance to be used for ahistorical purposes. Kerala’s progress is the result of people’s protests and other progressive advancements,” he said.
Pinarayi denounced efforts to portray the state negatively by concealing its true history and constructing a false narrative.

The Chief Minister pointed out that states where renaissance movements failed to progress have become hotbeds of communal violence and hatred. Drawing on Kerala’s experience, he stressed the importance of reinforcing renaissance values to prevent such negative outcomes.  

