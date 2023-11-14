Thiruvananthapuram to host Tourism Investors meet on Thursday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital will host the inaugural Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) on Thursday, showcasing before potential investors and stakeholders an array of investment options in destinations, products and initiatives that firmly mark the state as an all-season experiential tourism hub. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at Hyatt Regency in the city at noon.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan, Chief Secretary Dr Venu V; Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) chairman S K Sajeesh, tourism secretary K Biju, tourism director S Prem Krishnan, and Planning Board Member (Tourism) Santhosh George Kulangara will attend the inaugural session of TIM.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said TIM will take forward the post-pandemic momentum gained by the state. “The tourism industry is a highly promising sector for Kerala, whose full investment potential is yet to be tapped, and TIM will make major strides in that direction. Considering the highly transient nature of tourism in today’s world, it is vital for Kerala to update, upgrade and reorient the key sector to live up to the current trends, demands and choices,” said Riyas.

The state government has plenty of landed and physical assets at its disposal at locations of immense tourism possibilities all over Kerala which need to be developed in a sustainable manner to turn the entire state into one of world’s prime all-weather experiential tourism hubs, the minister said.

Delegates, including investors, business leaders and stakeholders representing travel and tourism industry from different parts of the country and abroad have confirmed participation in TIM. The thrust areas and locations that need more investments will be unveiled before them. It is significant that the high-profile conclave is happening in the backdrop of Kerala clocking the highest-ever figures in domestic tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2023.

TIM will further firm up the strategic state-industry partnership that made Kerala Tourism a strong global brand and a widely-appreciated model by its emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity. New ideas, practices and products should be leveraged by joint ventures, public-private partnership (PPP) models and operational arrangements, the minister added.

He said the glass bridge at Vagamon, which is an example of the PPP model, registered around 50,000 visitors since its opening and the floating bridge at Chavakkad, recorded 20,000 visitors in 40 days. Investment opportunities in various segments that make a visit to the state a complete experience and projects such as caravan tourism and destination challenge will be rolled out at TIM, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital will host the inaugural Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) on Thursday, showcasing before potential investors and stakeholders an array of investment options in destinations, products and initiatives that firmly mark the state as an all-season experiential tourism hub. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the event at Hyatt Regency in the city at noon. Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Revenue and Housing Minister K Rajan, Chief Secretary Dr Venu V; Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd (KTIL) chairman S K Sajeesh, tourism secretary K Biju, tourism director S Prem Krishnan, and Planning Board Member (Tourism) Santhosh George Kulangara will attend the inaugural session of TIM. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said TIM will take forward the post-pandemic momentum gained by the state. “The tourism industry is a highly promising sector for Kerala, whose full investment potential is yet to be tapped, and TIM will make major strides in that direction. Considering the highly transient nature of tourism in today’s world, it is vital for Kerala to update, upgrade and reorient the key sector to live up to the current trends, demands and choices,” said Riyas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The state government has plenty of landed and physical assets at its disposal at locations of immense tourism possibilities all over Kerala which need to be developed in a sustainable manner to turn the entire state into one of world’s prime all-weather experiential tourism hubs, the minister said. Delegates, including investors, business leaders and stakeholders representing travel and tourism industry from different parts of the country and abroad have confirmed participation in TIM. The thrust areas and locations that need more investments will be unveiled before them. It is significant that the high-profile conclave is happening in the backdrop of Kerala clocking the highest-ever figures in domestic tourist arrivals in the first nine months of 2023. TIM will further firm up the strategic state-industry partnership that made Kerala Tourism a strong global brand and a widely-appreciated model by its emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity. New ideas, practices and products should be leveraged by joint ventures, public-private partnership (PPP) models and operational arrangements, the minister added. He said the glass bridge at Vagamon, which is an example of the PPP model, registered around 50,000 visitors since its opening and the floating bridge at Chavakkad, recorded 20,000 visitors in 40 days. Investment opportunities in various segments that make a visit to the state a complete experience and projects such as caravan tourism and destination challenge will be rolled out at TIM, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp