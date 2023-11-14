T’Puram to host India’s largest beach startup fest

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 5,000 startups and 300 mentors are expected to participate in the fifth edition of Kerala Startup Mission’s ‘Huddle Global’ meet, set to unfold from November 16 to 18 in the capital city. Touted as India’s largest beach startup festival, the gathering hopes to attract 15,000 individuals and 150 global investors to the scenic Azhimala.

“Huddle Global is a place where startups can display their products and connect with tech and industry experts from all over the world to learn how to succeed in this industry,” says Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika. “It is a great opportunity for startups to find support and boost their potential to expand.”

“The goal is to provide a platform for meaningful discussions covering a wide range of topics related to the global startup ecosystem and to offer insights into the world of startups from a global perspective,” says an official in the organising team.

“Previous editions attracted over 5,000 startups from across India. We hope for a larger turnout this time. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the event on November 16,” he adds. More than 200 startups from India will utilise the expo to showcase their products, notes Ashok Panjikaran, head of business linkages at Startup Mission. “Presented as a beach festival, the event will also give Kerala tourism a fillip,” he says.

For more details: www.huddleglobal.co.in/

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 5,000 startups and 300 mentors are expected to participate in the fifth edition of Kerala Startup Mission’s ‘Huddle Global’ meet, set to unfold from November 16 to 18 in the capital city. Touted as India’s largest beach startup festival, the gathering hopes to attract 15,000 individuals and 150 global investors to the scenic Azhimala. “Huddle Global is a place where startups can display their products and connect with tech and industry experts from all over the world to learn how to succeed in this industry,” says Startup Mission CEO Anoop Ambika. “It is a great opportunity for startups to find support and boost their potential to expand.” “The goal is to provide a platform for meaningful discussions covering a wide range of topics related to the global startup ecosystem and to offer insights into the world of startups from a global perspective,” says an official in the organising team.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Previous editions attracted over 5,000 startups from across India. We hope for a larger turnout this time. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the event on November 16,” he adds. More than 200 startups from India will utilise the expo to showcase their products, notes Ashok Panjikaran, head of business linkages at Startup Mission. “Presented as a beach festival, the event will also give Kerala tourism a fillip,” he says. For more details: www.huddleglobal.co.in/ Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp