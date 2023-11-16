Child leaders meet CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The child leaders, who attended the Children’s Day celebration organised by the State Council for Child Welfare at Thiruvananthapuram, met CM Pinarayi Vijayan at the Secretariat chamber.

The children visited the CM, who is also the president of the council, after he extended them an invitation.

The CM did not take part in the Children’s Day celebration as he was away with an official programme in Kannur.

The CM received the children and enquired them about the Children’s Day celebrations. During the meeting, council general secretary G L Arun Gopi handed over to the CM his portrait that was prepared by Riju S Rajesh of St Thomas HSS, Ayroor, in Ernakulam.

Riju had prepared this year’s Children’s Day stamp. Anmika V S of Providence L P School, Kozhikode, Mithra Kinathil of Ulliyeri AUP School, Kozhikode, Nanma S of Holy Angels School, Thiruvananthapuram, and Rabecca Mariyam Chacko of Carmel School, Thiruvananthapuram, were part of the delegation.

