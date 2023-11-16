Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Child leaders meet CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The child leaders, who attended the Children’s Day celebration organised by the State Council for Child Welfare at Thiruvananthapuram, met the CM at the Secretariat chamber. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with the child leaders of the State Council for Child Welfare and council general secretary G Arun Gopi

The children visited the CM, who is also the president of the council, after he extended them an invitation. 
The CM did not take part in the Children’s Day celebration as he was away with an official programme in Kannur.

The CM received the children and enquired them about the Children’s Day celebrations. During the meeting, council general secretary G L Arun Gopi handed over to the CM his portrait that was prepared by Riju S Rajesh of St Thomas HSS, Ayroor, in Ernakulam.

Riju had prepared this year’s Children’s Day stamp. Anmika V S of Providence L P School, Kozhikode, Mithra Kinathil of Ulliyeri AUP School, Kozhikode, Nanma S of Holy Angels School, Thiruvananthapuram, and Rabecca Mariyam Chacko of Carmel School, Thiruvananthapuram, were part of the delegation.

