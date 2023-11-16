Congress state prez urges Kerala Lokayukta disbandment 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday urged for the disbandment of Lokayukta, alleging its alignment with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s administration in corrupt practices. Sudhakaran, in light of Lokayukta Day, advocated redirecting the funds allocated to Lokayukta for the welfare pension and dues of Kudumbashree workers.

Criticising Pinarayi, the Congress leader suggested that the public event commemorating Lokayukta Day should have focused on the Chief Minister’s perceived neglect of Kerala’s future. Sudhakaran pointed out a significant decline in the number of cases brought before Lokayukta in the past eight years.

“While 1264 cases were filed during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, only 197 cases have been filed now. The public needs to decide whether Lokayukta is still necessary, considering the substantial annual salaries of Rs 56 lakh for Lokayukta and UpaLokayukta, along with an additional Rs 4 crore for office expenses,” said Sudhakaran.

He also expressed concern about the predicament of KSRTC pensioners and employees who are experiencing delays in receiving their pension and salary. Sudhakaran highlighted the extravagant expenditure of Rs 1 crore on a bus for transporting Pinarayi and his ministers during the Nava Kerala Sadassu.

Criticising the LDF government, he condemned the non-payment of social welfare pension to Mariakutty, who resorted to seeking alms publicly, and accused Supplyco of withholding funds from farmers after procuring paddy from them.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran on Wednesday urged for the disbandment of Lokayukta, alleging its alignment with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s administration in corrupt practices. Sudhakaran, in light of Lokayukta Day, advocated redirecting the funds allocated to Lokayukta for the welfare pension and dues of Kudumbashree workers. Criticising Pinarayi, the Congress leader suggested that the public event commemorating Lokayukta Day should have focused on the Chief Minister’s perceived neglect of Kerala’s future. Sudhakaran pointed out a significant decline in the number of cases brought before Lokayukta in the past eight years. “While 1264 cases were filed during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government, only 197 cases have been filed now. The public needs to decide whether Lokayukta is still necessary, considering the substantial annual salaries of Rs 56 lakh for Lokayukta and UpaLokayukta, along with an additional Rs 4 crore for office expenses,” said Sudhakaran.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He also expressed concern about the predicament of KSRTC pensioners and employees who are experiencing delays in receiving their pension and salary. Sudhakaran highlighted the extravagant expenditure of Rs 1 crore on a bus for transporting Pinarayi and his ministers during the Nava Kerala Sadassu. Criticising the LDF government, he condemned the non-payment of social welfare pension to Mariakutty, who resorted to seeking alms publicly, and accused Supplyco of withholding funds from farmers after procuring paddy from them. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp