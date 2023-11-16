Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Quarries come to rescue, bring Rs 273.97 crore to cash-strapped exchequer

Published: 16th November 2023

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the state is facing a financial crunch, income from an unexpected quarter -- quarries -- has come to the rescue of the exchequer. The state government received a record Rs 273.97 crore up to October 31 this financial year. The revenue growth of the state mining and geology department has recorded a 70 per cent additional growth through royalty and different fees.

Statistics show the department collected Rs 165.96 crore for the same period in the previous financial year. The increase in revenue comes when fewer quarries are operating in the state compared to the previous years. In 2016, there were 3,505 quarries in the state and the government received a total revenue of Rs 138.72 crore from these.

Now, the number of quarries has declined to 651 but the revenue has increased to Rs 273.79 crore. Also, there is a steady rise in the annual income growth. In 2021-22, the annual income growth was 17 per cent. It increased to 56 per cent in 2022-23 and to 70 per cent in the current financial year. 

District-wise, the increase in revenue is evident in the case of Palakkad. The district has recorded a revenue of Rs 45.46 crore this year while it was just Rs 13.54 crore last year.

