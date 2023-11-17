Coming soon: Single window system for tourism entrepreneurs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state will launch a singlewindow system for prompt clearance of tourism projects by giving quick permission and licence to entrepreneurs. This was announced by Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas at the Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) here on Thursday that rolled out investment opportunities to business leaders and stakeholders from within the country and abroad.

“We need to attract private investment in a big way to make full use of our tourism resources. For this, we have been locating destinations that merit development, and permit private entrepreneurs to initiate projects there,” the minister said, chairing the inaugural session of the day-long event which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Riyas said the government will draft a comprehensive ‘Mission 2030’ master plan that aims to raise the state’s GDP out of its travel and hospitality sector to 20% from the present 12%. A detailed blueprint of the project will be published early next year, he said. Revealing that the projects under ‘Mission 2030’ will adhere to the sustainable development goals, eco conservation and responsible tourism, Riyas said the government will catalyse public-private partnerships, enhance subsidies and provide grants.

The minister, while pointing out the need to modernise and enhance the tourism sector in tune with current demands and preferences, said the ongoing roadwork for a six-lane national highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will be completed by 2025. “Also, an arterial road across nine of the state’s coastal districts is getting over. This will enable tourism centres every 50 km along our beautiful coastal stretches,” he said. “Further, Kerala is laying a hill highway, which is towards its final stage. All this will boost our tourism prospects.”

Citing the need for the tourism sector to change in tune with the current trends, Riyas called upon investors to join the government’s efforts towards making Kerala attractive for travellers round the year. While Kerala’s travel and hospitality industry has been a subject of study for the rest of the world, the state’s responsible tourism initiative has served as a model for replication elsewhere, the minister added. Chief Secretary Dr V Venu, while lauding the tourism minister’s diligence to host TIM in a short period for preparation, said the conclave is an exemplary effort to showcase Kerala’s eminence as a travel destination before the rest of the world. “Stiff targets can speed up big initiatives and this is one instance,” he said, welcoming the gathering at Hyatt Regency.

Earlier, in the introductory session Tourism and PWD Secretary K Biju said Kerala has by far used only 5% of its potential in the travel and hospitality industry. “Investment in ideas is as important as financial capital,” he said, pointing out KIM’s role in presenting tourism ideas before potential investors and working as a platform for them to associat e with local entrepreneurs. Kerala Tourism Director S Prem Krishnan, Kerala Tourism Infrastructure Ltd Chairman S K Sajeesh and Managing Director Manoj Kumar K spoke.

TIM: F250-CRORE PROJECT INKED; F15K-CR INVESTMENT COMMITTED

T’Puram: TIM saw an agreement being signed for a D250-crore tourism project in addition to investment commitments worth D15,116.65 crore for 91 projects. According to the tourism department that organised the event, the D250-crore agreement was signed between Kerala Tourism and Tamara Leisure Pvt Ltd for house boat-hotel projects in Alappuzha and Kannur.

