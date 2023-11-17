Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ignited minds

TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal presents snapshots from the district science fair

Published: 17th November 2023 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2023 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Visnu S V and Aswin A S from VTM NS HSS, Dhanuvachapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day district-level science fair that is under way at Cotton Hill Girls’ High School will come to an end on Friday. The Revenue District Science fair, Math fair and Social Science Fair has been featuring a slew of science models, demonstrations and various competitions by students from schools across the district.Around 150 high school and higher secondary students and teachers are participating in the event. Competitions for the teachers are also held at the mela.

The winners at the sub-district level are participating in district-level competitions.Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram north, Thiruvananthapuram south, Palod, Kaniyapuram, Nedumangad, Balaramapuram, Neyyanttinkara, Varkala, Kilimanoor, Kattakkada, and Parassala are the sub-districts that come under the Thiruvananthapuram Revenue District. The winning schools at the district levels will be eligible to compete in the state-level Sasthramela 2023 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp