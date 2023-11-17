Ignited minds

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The three-day district-level science fair that is under way at Cotton Hill Girls’ High School will come to an end on Friday. The Revenue District Science fair, Math fair and Social Science Fair has been featuring a slew of science models, demonstrations and various competitions by students from schools across the district.Around 150 high school and higher secondary students and teachers are participating in the event. Competitions for the teachers are also held at the mela.

The winners at the sub-district level are participating in district-level competitions.Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram north, Thiruvananthapuram south, Palod, Kaniyapuram, Nedumangad, Balaramapuram, Neyyanttinkara, Varkala, Kilimanoor, Kattakkada, and Parassala are the sub-districts that come under the Thiruvananthapuram Revenue District. The winning schools at the district levels will be eligible to compete in the state-level Sasthramela 2023 to be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

