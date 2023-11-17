Thiruvananthapuram all set to become a premier digital hub: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state capital will be developed into a prominent digital hub and a premier destination for startups,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said while inaugurating the third edition of the startup conclave, Huddle Global 2023, at Adimalathura beach on Thursday.

This threeday conclave, organised by the Kerala Start-Up Mission (KSUM), proudly asserts itself as India’s largest beachside startup festival. A significant highlight of the event was the exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between KSUM and Belgium, as well as Australia, marking the establishment of Startup Infinity Centres in these two countries. This strategic move opens up extensive opportunities for enterprises within Kerala’s ecosystem to amplify their operations and extend their market reach.

Pinarayi emphasised the state’s standing as a pioneer in India’s vibrant startup ecosystem, consistently ranking at the top for the past three years, thanks to proactive initiatives by the state government.”KSUM has secured the top position as a public business incubator in the UBI Global World Benchmark study in 2021-22, solidifying its crucial role in turning the state into a flourishing startup hub. The state government’s proactive initiatives, such as establishing Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres (IEDC) for colleges, implementing the Young Entrepreneurship Programme (YIP), conducting incubation and acceleration programmes, and fostering corporate innovation efforts, have collectively contributed to the growth and prosperity of Kerala’s startup ecosystem,” he said. He also revealed ongoing efforts to transform the state capital into a digital hub, citing the commencement of work on establishing an “Emerging Technology Startup Hub” in the city.

Initiatives like Startup Infinity were lauded for fostering collaboration among local entrepreneurs, business leaders, and expatriates, promoting an inclusive approach that not only encourages innovation but also involves the global Malayali community in nurturing startups, entrepreneurship, and limitless innovation. MP Shashi Tharoor delivered the keynote address, and during the flagship event’s inauguration, MoUs were exchanged between KSUM and the State Bank of India (SBI).

Anoop Ambika, CEO of KSUM, highlighted the significance of this edition of Huddle Global, held away from the city, as a testament to Kerala’s inclusive startup ecosystem focused on the principle of “equi tabl e distribution.” Belgium’s Ambassador to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, emphasised the vast opportunities this agreement would offer startups from Kerala in Brussels, including rent-free office space for selected startups for a few months.

Catherine Gallagher, minister commercial and head of Austrade South Asia, underscored the strategic timing of the MoU with KSUM, aligning with the robust and comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia. The agreement is poised to enable Kerala startups to leverage Australia’s top-tier technological and R&D ecosystem across a broad spectrum of areas.

