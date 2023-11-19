Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Spirit of Cinema award for Kenyan filmmaker

The Spirit of Cinema award aims to honour the fighting spirit of filmmakers. Iranian filmmaker and women’s activist Mahnaz Mohammadi was the winner last year.

Wanuri Kahiu

Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu has been chosen for the Spirit of Cinema award in connection with the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The Nairobi-born 43-year-old filmmaker was chosen for the accolade for his fights against conservative values in Kenya. She is also the force behind ‘Afro Bubble Gum’, an artistic movement to correct the established outlook towards Africa and to create a new perspective about the country. 

The award, carrying a purse of Rs 5 lakh, will be presented at the inaugural ceremony of the IIFK to be held at Nishagandhi Auditorium on December 8.

