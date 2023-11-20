Denied info under RTI Act, forest dept staff penalised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A forest department official was issued a fine of Rs 5,000 by State Information Commissioner A Abdul Hakeem for flouting the rule that mandates furnishing the name, official address, phone number etc while answering a query under the Right to Information Act (RTI).

P C Beena attached with Wayanad district forest office was slapped with a fine of Rs 5,000 on the charges of hiding her details as well as delaying the reply to an RTI application filed by a Kozhikode native.

It was also found that the officer failed to comply with the Commissioner’s order to provide a copy of the official note handed over to her by the predecessor. The Commissioner also directed her to provide a copy of the official note to the complainant within 15 days and submit an action taken report before the Commissioner within 25 days.

