Premarital counselling should be made compulsory: Women’s panel

MLA K Ansalan of Neyyattinkara inaugurated the first session of the programme, which was held at Swadeshabhimani Hall in Neyyattinkara.

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi inaugurating the premarital and postmarital counselling at Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Premarital counselling should be made compulsory in the state, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi has said. She was inaugurating the premarital and postmarital counselling that was held at Neyyattinkara in collaboration with the Life Foundation based in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. 

MLA K Ansalan of Neyyattinkara inaugurated the first session of the programme, which was held at Swadeshabhimani Hall in Neyyattinkara. Writer and media worker R Parvathi Devi, ICDS District Programme Officer Kavita Rani Ranjith, Life Foundation Director S G Bina Mol, Neyyattinkara Municipal Councillor  Sheela, Parassala grama panchayat president Manju Smitha, CDPOs Shivapriya and Krishna also spoke on the occasion.

