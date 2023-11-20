Premarital counselling should be made compulsory: Women’s panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Premarital counselling should be made compulsory in the state, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi has said. She was inaugurating the premarital and postmarital counselling that was held at Neyyattinkara in collaboration with the Life Foundation based in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

MLA K Ansalan of Neyyattinkara inaugurated the first session of the programme, which was held at Swadeshabhimani Hall in Neyyattinkara. Writer and media worker R Parvathi Devi, ICDS District Programme Officer Kavita Rani Ranjith, Life Foundation Director S G Bina Mol, Neyyattinkara Municipal Councillor Sheela, Parassala grama panchayat president Manju Smitha, CDPOs Shivapriya and Krishna also spoke on the occasion.

