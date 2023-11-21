Int’l meet on jellyfish to begin today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University, in association with the Indian Council for Agricultural Research-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (ICAR-CMFRI), will organise the seventh International Jellyfish Blooms Symposium (JBS7), the meeting of the global jellyfish research community, from November 21 to 25 at Kovalam. As many as 200 delegates, including 110 experts from 30 countries, will participate in the symposium to be held at Arts and Craft Village.

The symposium will be inaugurated by Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal at 5 pm on Tuesday. The discussions will begin on Thursday.

