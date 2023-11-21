It’s looking up

Ronnie Kuriakose By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: If it was not evident already, the cruise ship Celebrity Edge calling at Kochi port on Saturday clearly heralded the advent of tourism season in Kerala. As if on cue, the streets this weekend were once again abuzz with visitors — native and foreign — soaking in the splendour of everything that this coastal state has to offer.

“It is a very heartening sight — to see this level of activity [on the streets] again,” says Sudhir K, who, with his son Suhail, manages a small textile shop near St Francis Church in Fort Kochi, a stone’s throw away from the waterfront. According to him, Fort Kochi is the state’s barometer to gauge how successful the year’s tourism season will be. “After all, it is here and in Kochi, where the bulk of the tourists first arrive,” he adds.

He is not wrong. Kochi has been the preferred arrival city for most travellers visiting the state due to its proximity to Alappuzha and Munnar. The twin towns of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry, Alappuzha and Munnar make up a popular tourist circuit in Kerala. From there, they embark to the pristine beaches of Thiruvananthapuram, to the alluring destinations like Kovalam and Varkala. “It is bustling once again, and we are hoping that more travellers will arrive in the coming weeks,” says G Sudheeshkumar, patron of Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

According to him, a lot of the foreign tourists who have arrived in the capital city already are those who’ve visited before — “they are our regulars,” says Sudheeshkumar. What perhaps catapulted Thiruvananthapuram as one of the go-to tourist destinations in recent years are two things: the erosion of the beach in Fort Kochi and the neglect that plagues this heritage town, besides the fillip that tourism destinations in Thiruvananthapuram have received by way of government programmes. The notable among them include the recent move to instil a nightlife culture at Manaveeyam Veedhi, and Keraleeyam, a week-long event designed to showcase the features of Kerala to the global community.

Papanasam beach in Varkala. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

“The two initiatives pumped new life into the tourism ecosystem here. Coming as they did well ahead of the tourism season, they helped thrust Thiruvananthapuram into the limelight,” says Raju B Nair.

But he is also quick to dismiss the idea that the twin towns of Fort Kochi and Mattancherry in Kochi are no longer preferred.

“One need only look at a Kerala Tourism brochure to know this. What likely adorns its cover is a picture of Fort Kochi’s Chinese nets. Heritage always has a value, and it will be cherished, especially by foreigners,” says the 33-year-old techie currently based in Thiruvananthapuram. In any case, it won’t be too big a surprise if we see a large chunk of the tourists arriving in Kochi this tourist season making their way south — to Thiruvananthapuram, where it is all happening, after brief sojourns in Munnar and Alappuzha, of course.

Many more foreign visitors are on their way, authorities say. According to Cochin Port Authority, Celebrity Edge is the first in a long list of 31 foreign cruise vessels slated to call at port in the coming months. The next vessel, Azamara Journey, will dock at the port on November 26.

(Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

Unlike in the past, tourism in the state is no longer dependent on these vessels, explains Suhail Abbas, who owns a handicraft store. According to him, the tourist season began with Diwali, long before news about the cruise vessel’s impending arrival. “Thanks to an influx of visitors from nearby districts, other Indian states, and even foreigners, we were able to do good business. With more travellers arriving in the next few weeks, business is bound to pick up even more,” says Suhail.

Indeed, this new bustle in Fort Kochi is despite the absence of a major crowd-puller like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the largest art exhibition in the country. It lends all — the street vendors, the homestay owners, tour operators, and even the government — hope that this year’s season will see the return of pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Perhaps the happiest of the lot is David Lawrence, who with wife Flowery, manages Delight Homestay in Fort Kochi, arguably the oldest homestay in Kerala. David is happiest to be proven wrong. When TNIE met him in March, during the tail-end of the Biennale, he had a cautionary tale for all, very uncharacteristic of his otherwise optimistic nature. Attributing the then rush as the ‘Biennale effect’, David had harboured doubts whether the surge would continue the next tourism season when there was no art festival.

“I’m happy to report that business is good. In fact, it is better than expected, perhaps even more than what we saw when the Biennale was on,” David tells TNIE. Sivadathan M P, the director of Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (HATS), hints that this is indeed the case across Kerala. Part of what facilitated this resurgence is the influx of domestic travellers — who invariably come “if not for the art festival, then certainly for Kerala’s greenery, culture, and lip-smacking food,” says Sivadathan. According to him, what impairs the experience for many is the lack of adequate infrastructure at our tourist destinations.

“We have been saying this for ages now: there’s no proper waste management system anywhere. Also, no toilets. At least, not enough. Though several NGOs and organisations have come forward to donate waste bins at beaches and other tourist destinations, the concerned authorities pay them no heed, and without regular maintenance, they fall into a state of disrepair. It all stems from a lack of coordination,” rues Sivadathan.

Sudheeshkumar’s KHRA was one such organisation. “Since the time we set it up, no segregation of waste or cleaning was being done. When we enquired, we learned that staff did not do anything as ‘these’ bins were not part of their contract. They wanted more money to accommodate more work,” says Sudheeshkumar. He also rues the lack of coordination between the many agencies entrusted with ensuring the success of tourist destinations. “Everyone is working with their own vested interests,” the KHRA patron adds.

While not dismissive of Keraleeyam’s contribution to tourism, Sudheeshkumar is of the opinion that it can only offer lasting benefits if it is a recurring event. “At the moment, it dons the label of a political event. It should be converted to another event like vallamkali, integral to Kerala culture,” Sudheeshkumar says. It will be another year before the tourism industry makes up for the losses suffered due to the pandemic, but if this season is any indicator, the prospects are sky-high.

