KSU, YC leaders of 1979 stir come together

Published: 21st November 2023 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2023 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than four decades after several KSU and Youth Congress leaders belonging to Thiruvananthapuram were arrested and lodged in jail for supporting Indira Gandhi after she was arrested in 1978, held a gathering in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. It was the first time in 45 years that KSU and YC leaders gathered to rekindle old memories. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala inaugurated the gathering.

Chennithala alleged that former chief minister EMS Namboodiripad started tie-ups with the Sangh Parivar. The practice is continuing. “EMS had endorsed K G Marar during his election in 1978 from Kasaragod. He had also sought the support of the Jana Sangh in Dharmadam which saw Pinarayi emerging victorious,” said Chennithala.

It was in December 1978 when the Charan Singh Government was in power that Indira Gandhi was disqualified from MP post despite her winning by a margin of over 77,733 votes. The widespread protest across the country saw scores of youth leaders getting arrested and lodged in prison from December 20 to 26, 1978. Then, a young K Mohankumar, former Thiruvananthapuram DCC president, was serving as the KSU Thiruvananthapuram district president.

It was under the aegis of Mohankumar, who was also the former State Human Rights Commission member, that the gathering of leaders was held. Mohankumar said that 200 youth protesters had languished in the Poojappura prison for close to a week. Mohankumar informed that most of them are no more, but 28 of them attended the gathering held on Monday.

