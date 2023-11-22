Kerala: Vizhinjam International Seaport development may harm sensitive coastal, marine ecosystem, says study

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Historian Ramachandra Guha released a report of the Janakeeya Padana Samithi (JPS) constituted by the coastal protesters to assess the impact of Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram (VIST) in a function organised in Thiruvananthapuram, on World Fisheries Day on Tuesday.

The study stated that the port development has the potential to harm the sensitive coastal and marine ecosystem, affecting marine biodiversity, and the livelihoods and cultural spaces of marginalised fisherfolk. It was prepared under the chairmanship of K V Thomas, former scientist of National Centre for Earth Science Studies.

The report was constituted to holistically examine the geomorphological, ecological, and livelihood impacts of the construction activities related to the Vizhinjam International Seaport, conducted by Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) and Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL), from 2015 to the present. It demanded the government take appropriate steps to minimise the adverse impact of the port and ensure transparency. The study report also mentioned major recommendations.

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) suo motu shall investigate if the VISL and AVPPL have adhered to the foundational principles of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

The consent of local self-governing institutions and grama sabhas must be obtained before any new plans for infrastructure development are implemented. It also stated that the Janakeeya Samara Samithi should appoint a person of high repute as ‘People’s Ombudsman’ who can investigate complaints from individuals and groups who have been t reated unfairly.

The facts mentioned in the CAG report about the unfair advantage to the concessionaire and potential loss to public revenues should be reviewed by a government-constituted Finance Standards Committee. The report suggested that the government should constitute a special task force for reviewing the coastal development projects, with members consisting of appropriate independent experts for considering a long-term plan to balance economic development with environmental sustainability.

It suggested the government to commission the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) to address the imminent threat to biodiversity from the Vizhinjam port project before further phased development of the port is initiated. It also asked the government to request the appropriate departments of the Kerala University to undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the true economic, ecological, and cultural value of these services by an inter-disciplinary team with the full and informed participati on of the fishing communities.

Another recommendation made was for the government to constitute an inter-departmental committee to oversee the speedy and correct implementation of all resettlement and compensation matters promised by both the government and the AVPPL to the affected fishing communities.

What it recommends

1 . The Kerala State Human Rights Commission suo motu shall inquire if the VISL and AVPPL have adhered to the foundational basics of the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights

2. The consent of local selfgoverning institutions and grama sabhas must be obtained before any new plans

for infrastructure development are implemented

