Thiruvananthapuram to host international docu-short film festival

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An international docu-short film festival featuring some of the highly acclaimed works of noted filmmakers will be held in the capital on Saturday. Organised by the Banner Film Society, the festival will be held at Lenin Balavadi and the screening will begin at 9.30am.

Besides six documentaries — All That Breaths by Shaunak Sen, I Was in Love with Letters by Anup Narayanan, Kumaraparvam by Mahesh Panju, Mannu by Ramdas Kadavallur, How Banner Film Society Became a Success by Deepak Gopi and Oscar winner The Elephant Whisperers — three short films will be screened at the festival. They are Cheers by director Sudevan, Two by director Satyajith Ray and Bhoomi by director Midhun. Entry will be free.

Secretary R Biju of Banner Film Society says the docu-short film festival was curated to woo more audience. “Often the turn out is very low for watching documentaries and short films. It’s a huge disappointment for the filmmakers.

Hence we handpicked the very best works to attract people,” Biju says. He adds that many filmmakers are expected to attend the festival and the audience will get the chance to interact with them. “Director Mahesh Panju and director Ramdas Kadavallur have agreed to attend.” For more details, contact: 9349932452.

