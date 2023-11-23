Delegate registration for 28th International Film Festival of Kerala crosses 6k mark within hours

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delegate registration for the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), scheduled to be held from December 8 to 15, has received a rousing response from movie enthusiasts. Within hours of the registration beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, around 6,000 people had registered, with students comprising a major chunk of the delegates.

The fest has the provision to accommodate around 12,000 delegates. The delegate registration can be done through the website www.iffk.in. The delegate fees for general and student categories are Rs 1180 and Rs 590 respectively (including GST). Registration can also be done directly through the delegate cell at the festival’s main venue, Tagore Theatre.

Around 180 films from various countries will be screened across 15 screens in the city during the eight-day fest. Around 100 guests, comprising filmmakers, technicians and jury members, will attend the event. Besides an international competition section featuring films from Asia, Africa and Latin America and a section comprising the latest films of contemporary filmmakers, movies that have won laurels at various film festivals will be screened in the World Cinema’ category. Also included in the fete are categories such as ‘Indian Cinema Now’, “Malayalam Cinema Today’ ‘Country Focus’ featuring Cuban films and a ‘Homage’ section that pays tributes to the late filmmakers.

Honouring the masters

At the inaugural function on December 8 at Nishagandhi, Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu will be presented with the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award. Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the valedictory event on December 15.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The delegate registration for the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), scheduled to be held from December 8 to 15, has received a rousing response from movie enthusiasts. Within hours of the registration beginning at 10 am on Wednesday, around 6,000 people had registered, with students comprising a major chunk of the delegates. The fest has the provision to accommodate around 12,000 delegates. The delegate registration can be done through the website www.iffk.in. The delegate fees for general and student categories are Rs 1180 and Rs 590 respectively (including GST). Registration can also be done directly through the delegate cell at the festival’s main venue, Tagore Theatre. Around 180 films from various countries will be screened across 15 screens in the city during the eight-day fest. Around 100 guests, comprising filmmakers, technicians and jury members, will attend the event. Besides an international competition section featuring films from Asia, Africa and Latin America and a section comprising the latest films of contemporary filmmakers, movies that have won laurels at various film festivals will be screened in the World Cinema’ category. Also included in the fete are categories such as ‘Indian Cinema Now’, “Malayalam Cinema Today’ ‘Country Focus’ featuring Cuban films and a ‘Homage’ section that pays tributes to the late filmmakers. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Honouring the masters At the inaugural function on December 8 at Nishagandhi, Kenyan filmmaker Wanuri Kahiu will be presented with the ‘Spirit of Cinema’ award. Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the valedictory event on December 15. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp