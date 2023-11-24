Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IFFK: 7 films to be screened under ‘Anti-War’ package 

The package is a form of solidarity with the Palestinian cause and also examines how masters of cinema view war, violence and peace.

Published: 24th November 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplin (Image Courtesy Wikimedia Commons).

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the backdrop of the ongoing clashes in West Asia, seven films will be screened in the ‘Anti-War’ package at the upcoming 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

Shyam Benegal’s latest movie, Mujib: The Making of a Nation (2023), will be the first to be screened in the package. The other movies are Omar (2013) by Palestininan-Dutch director Hany Abu-Assad, Palestinian film Degrade (2015) by twin brothers Tarzan and Arab Nasser, Crescendo (2019) by Israeli director Dror Zahavi, Paths of Glory (1957) by Stanley Kubrick, The Thin Red Line (1998) by Terrence Malick and The Great Dictator (1940) by Charlie Chaplin.

The package is a form of solidarity with the Palestinian cause and also examines how masters of cinema view war, violence and peace. Benegal’s Mujib: The Making of A Nation is the biography of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the first president of Bangladesh. The Paths of Glory and The Thin Red Line deal with the First and Second World Wars, respectively. Chaplin’s The Great Dictator is noted for the legendary actor’s acclaimed anti-war speech at the climax of the movie.

While Omar deals with the story of a Palestinian youth who scales the West Bank Wall, Degrade revolves around the turmoil faced by two hairdressers who are caught in the violence that breaks out in a saloon. 
Crescendo examines the views of an internationally acclaimed musician on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

IFFK

