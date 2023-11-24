Kerala: Eight, including 5 minors, held for murder of teen involved in anti-drug campaign

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Fort police have arrested all eight people, including five juveniles, who were accused of murdering a 19-year-old resident of Karimadom Colony on Tuesday night. Those arrested include Dhanush, 19, Nidhin, 18, and Suresh, 34. The names of the other arrested have been withheld as they are minors.

“All the eight arrested are from the colony. Of those, four were from one family – three siblings and a step-father,” said an officer.

The police said the murder was executed by an eight-member gang that harboured a grudge with Arshad and his friends. Arshad was hacked to death in public by a group carrying sharp-edged weapons. The gang members were into drug peddling and were at loggerheads with Arshad, who was an anti-drug activist. The police, however, said that was just one of the reasons behind the murder.

Earlier on Tuesday, Arshad and his friends had a tiff with the gang members. What triggered the tiff was that Dhanush and friends mocked Arshad’s friend, who was seen with a girl near East Fort.

“Arshad and his friends had picked up a quarrel with Dhanush and his gang. That was the immediate provocation for the cold-blooded murder,” the police source said.

Arshad was involved in anti-drug campaigning and was part of a local collective that spearheaded the activities against drug peddling.

As per the police records, the gang summoned Arshad and his friends under the pretext of holding a discussion. As they arrived at the designated spot, the group caught hold of Arshad, and Suresh grabbed his arms from behind. Dhanush delivered the fatal blow with a sword to his neck. Arshad’s brother Al Ameen too suffered injuries after being hacked by the group.

Arshad’s relatives said the drug racket had threatened to kill him and it was his unwavering stance against drug peddling that cost him his life. According to them, one of the accomplices of Dhanush had issued a death threat on Instagram.

