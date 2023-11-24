Kerala governor acting as coordinator for Sangh Parivar, UDF: MV Govindan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has come out against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for nominating senate members bypassing the list submitted by the vice-chancellor.

At a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan accused Governor Khan of playing the role of a coordinator for the Sangh Parivar and UDF. He also alleged that most of the members nominated by him were not qualified.

“Look at the constituency of industrialists. The governor nominated a former employee of Calicut University T J Martin. He has no relationship with the industry. Furthermore, action had been taken against him for unauthorised building construction by the university. For the constituency of the researcher, a pro-Congress University Teachers’ Association leader was nominated. For the constituency of media, the governor nominated Anuraj, who is not a journalist,” he said.

“As the representative of advocates, a national leader of the Youth League is being nominated. For the constituencies of teachers and students, BJP and ABVP leaders were nominated,” he said.

Govindan said that the governor is taking an anti-democratic stance. “His actions are aimed at forming a nexus between the Sangh Parivar and right-wingers,” he alleged.

Govindan demanded that the Central Election Commission should intervene in the fake ID issue related to the Youth Congress organisational elections. “What has happened is an anti-national activity. This will affect the coming Parliament and Assembly elections. If there is a failure on the part of the police in not registering a case with sedition clauses, it should be rectified,” he said.

“The CPM and government will not resort to violence to counter protests against the Nava Kerala Sadas. There is no need to become provoked. What is happening is a suicide attempt. There is nothing wrong with the CM speaking politics at the Nava Kerala Sadas as the government has the responsibility to answer allegations raised against it.

The Jana Samparka Programme organised by the previous Oommen Chandy government cannot be compared to the Nava Kerala Sadas. The Jana Samparka programme was to celebrate the late CM and was aimed at giving some benefits to select people. However, at the Nava Kerala Sadas petitions are being solved at a faster rate,” he said. The CPM secretary also clarified that his party was not going to praise or belittle the Muslim League.

