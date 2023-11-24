Youth Congress workers get bail in fake voters ID case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major setback to the police, the four Youth Congress (YC) members, arrested for allegedly forging voters ID cards for their organisational election, were granted bail by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

The court granted conditional bail to KSU state convenor Feni Nainan, YC mandalam election coordinator Binil Binu, former YC Pathanamthitta district secretary Abhinand Vikram and YC worker and graphic designer Vikas Krishnan overlooking the strong objection raised by the prosecution.

The prosecution argued that the Youth Congress leaders with the help of Vikas forged about 2,000 voters’ ID cards. About 50-80 cards were made daily and Vikas was given a daily remuneration of Rs 1,000 by another YC leader. The fabrication was done from the Youth Congress office at Adoor.

The prosecution said the police custody of the accused was required to find out the source of the money used for committing the offence. They added that the act posed a threat to national security and it should be probed to find out whether the fake cards were used for any other purpose.

The prosecution used the letter issued by the Chief Election officer which had termed the allegations as very serious since the Lok Sabha polls are due in the first half of 2024. They further said that the electronic gadgets and mobile phones of the accused need to be obtained. To obtain the data that was erased, custody of the accused was necessary, the prosecution told the court.

The defence counsel argued that there was no evidence against the accused and that the custody of the accused was not necessary for data recovery. The court observed that the police did not diligently follow the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) while arresting the accused and granted them bail.

‘A’ group link emerges

The police remand report said that the offence was committed with an objective of ensuring victory for the ‘A’ group candidates. The ID card of a Tomin Mathew, a native of Thrikkaripur, was used as a master card to create fake copies. His mobile location was last spotted at Ernakulam and a probe is on to locate him, the report said.

PROSECUTION’S ARGUMENT

About 50-80 cards were made daily and Vikas was given a daily remuneration of Rs 1,000 by another YC leadaer. The fabrication was done from the Youth Congress office at Adoor

