KPCC to hold history congress in capital city on December 5 and 6

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran, MP, has said that the KPCC would organise a history congress at Thiruvananthapuram Uday Palace Convention Centre on December 5 and 6, in continuation of the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha.

Exhibition of historical documents and pictures of Vaikom Satyagraha, seminars and a family reunion will be held as part of this. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, MP, Shashi Tharoor, MP, historian Gopal Guru, educationist Anil Sadgopal, P Athiyaman, thinkers, writers, and leaders will participate. In all, 2,000 elected permanent delegates will participate in the two-day history congress. Besides 250 public representatives and students can participate in the history congress. The participants should fill a Google form and apply by November 30. Rs 500 is the registration fee.

House for Mariyakutty

Sudhakaran announced that a house would be built for Mariyakutty of Idukki, who protested against not getting welfare pension, under the leadership of KPCC. The construction of the house will be completed in two months. He also welcomed the High Court order to exclude children from Nava Kerala Sadas.

“Nava Kerala Sadas is a robbery with the full support of the administration. Nava Kerala Sadas being conducted as a platform for chief minister’s show-off should be conducted with party funds. It should not be organised using the money of poor investors and cooperatives,” he said.

“Who does the chief minister really see? What is the role of the ministers? Can those who come to complain meet the CM? “ Sudhakaran asked. He warned off action against the party members attending the government programmes which is against the diktat of the party.

Sudhakaran said that KSU workers who waved the black flag were lucky to save their lives. Legal action should be taken against the CM who called for a riot. He also expressed his support to Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil who is accused of forgery.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state president K Sudhakaran, MP, has said that the KPCC would organise a history congress at Thiruvananthapuram Uday Palace Convention Centre on December 5 and 6, in continuation of the centenary celebrations of the Vaikom Satyagraha. Exhibition of historical documents and pictures of Vaikom Satyagraha, seminars and a family reunion will be held as part of this. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, MP, Shashi Tharoor, MP, historian Gopal Guru, educationist Anil Sadgopal, P Athiyaman, thinkers, writers, and leaders will participate. In all, 2,000 elected permanent delegates will participate in the two-day history congress. Besides 250 public representatives and students can participate in the history congress. The participants should fill a Google form and apply by November 30. Rs 500 is the registration fee. House for Mariyakutty Sudhakaran announced that a house would be built for Mariyakutty of Idukki, who protested against not getting welfare pension, under the leadership of KPCC. The construction of the house will be completed in two months. He also welcomed the High Court order to exclude children from Nava Kerala Sadas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Nava Kerala Sadas is a robbery with the full support of the administration. Nava Kerala Sadas being conducted as a platform for chief minister’s show-off should be conducted with party funds. It should not be organised using the money of poor investors and cooperatives,” he said. “Who does the chief minister really see? What is the role of the ministers? Can those who come to complain meet the CM? “ Sudhakaran asked. He warned off action against the party members attending the government programmes which is against the diktat of the party. Sudhakaran said that KSU workers who waved the black flag were lucky to save their lives. Legal action should be taken against the CM who called for a riot. He also expressed his support to Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil who is accused of forgery. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp