KU elections: SFI dominates; KSU wrests Mar Ivanios after 24 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The student union elections in colleges under the University of Kerala saw SFI winning in 56 of the 70 colleges and KSU gaining control of a few colleges, including Mar Ivanios College where it won after a gap of 24 years. ABVP won the union election in two colleges.

SFI claimed it had won in 27 of the 33 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 of 20 in Kollam, 11 of 15 in Alappuzha and also wrested the two colleges in Pathanamthitta affiliated to the University of Kerala. KSU made most of its gains in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha. AVBP managed to win two colleges in Thiruvananthapuram.

SFI retained its bastion University College besides Govt Arts College, Govt Women’s College, Govt College, Kariavattom, Govt Music College, Govt College, Attingal, Govt Sanskrit College, and SN College, Chempazhanthy.

In Kollam, it won the student union elections in SN Colleges in Kollam, Chathannur, Punalur, SN Women’s College Kollam, Fatima Mata National College, KSMDB College, Sasthamcotta, St John’s College, Anchal, St Stephen’s College, Pathanapuram, NSS College Nilamel and NSS Law College, Kottiyam to name a few.

Prominent colleges in Alappuzha where SFI won are: SD College, SDV College, Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, SN College, Cherthala and Christian College, Chengannur. Both Pandalam NSS College and Adoor IHRD College in Pathanamthitta were wrested by the SFI. In a statement, the student’s union said it had faced the election upholding the ideals of ‘creative politics’ and ‘secular campuses.’

According to KSU, the college unions it won also included Govt College, Nedumangad, AJ College, Thonnakkal, Iqbal College, Peringammala, and Kilimanoor Sree Sankara College. The Congress’ student outfit also won in Govt Law College, Govt College, Ambalappuzha, St Michael’s Cherthala, SG College, Kottarakkara, MSM College, Kayamkulam, IHRD, Mavelikkara, Mannaniya Collge, Pangode, Sree Ayyappa College, Eramallikara and TKM Arts College, Kollam.

The Congress’ student outfit also made major gains in NSS Law College, Kottiyam, Fatima Mata National College, Kollam; Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor and BJM CSI College, Mulayara. The student outfit faced the election after its ‘Campus Jodo’ workshop held at the university level. KSU state president Aloysius Xavier termed the election result as a verdict of the students against the LDF government.

ABVP won in VTM NSS College and Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor. The student outfit said it won 16 seats in NSS College, Nilamel, 13 in Sarawathi College, Vilappilsala, and bagged the Arts Secretary and Sports Captain seats in Vigyan College, Kattakada. It also won seats in CSI Arts and Science College, Mulayara and Sree Sankara Vidyapeedham, Kilimanoor.

MAJOR GAINS

SFI claimed it had won in 27 of the 33 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 of 20 in Kollam, 11 of 15 in Alappuzha and also wrested the two colleges in Pathanamthitta affiliated to the University of Kerala.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The student union elections in colleges under the University of Kerala saw SFI winning in 56 of the 70 colleges and KSU gaining control of a few colleges, including Mar Ivanios College where it won after a gap of 24 years. ABVP won the union election in two colleges. SFI claimed it had won in 27 of the 33 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 of 20 in Kollam, 11 of 15 in Alappuzha and also wrested the two colleges in Pathanamthitta affiliated to the University of Kerala. KSU made most of its gains in Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha. AVBP managed to win two colleges in Thiruvananthapuram. SFI retained its bastion University College besides Govt Arts College, Govt Women’s College, Govt College, Kariavattom, Govt Music College, Govt College, Attingal, Govt Sanskrit College, and SN College, Chempazhanthy.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Kollam, it won the student union elections in SN Colleges in Kollam, Chathannur, Punalur, SN Women’s College Kollam, Fatima Mata National College, KSMDB College, Sasthamcotta, St John’s College, Anchal, St Stephen’s College, Pathanapuram, NSS College Nilamel and NSS Law College, Kottiyam to name a few. Prominent colleges in Alappuzha where SFI won are: SD College, SDV College, Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, SN College, Cherthala and Christian College, Chengannur. Both Pandalam NSS College and Adoor IHRD College in Pathanamthitta were wrested by the SFI. In a statement, the student’s union said it had faced the election upholding the ideals of ‘creative politics’ and ‘secular campuses.’ According to KSU, the college unions it won also included Govt College, Nedumangad, AJ College, Thonnakkal, Iqbal College, Peringammala, and Kilimanoor Sree Sankara College. The Congress’ student outfit also won in Govt Law College, Govt College, Ambalappuzha, St Michael’s Cherthala, SG College, Kottarakkara, MSM College, Kayamkulam, IHRD, Mavelikkara, Mannaniya Collge, Pangode, Sree Ayyappa College, Eramallikara and TKM Arts College, Kollam. The Congress’ student outfit also made major gains in NSS Law College, Kottiyam, Fatima Mata National College, Kollam; Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor and BJM CSI College, Mulayara. The student outfit faced the election after its ‘Campus Jodo’ workshop held at the university level. KSU state president Aloysius Xavier termed the election result as a verdict of the students against the LDF government. ABVP won in VTM NSS College and Christ Nagar College, Maranalloor. The student outfit said it won 16 seats in NSS College, Nilamel, 13 in Sarawathi College, Vilappilsala, and bagged the Arts Secretary and Sports Captain seats in Vigyan College, Kattakada. It also won seats in CSI Arts and Science College, Mulayara and Sree Sankara Vidyapeedham, Kilimanoor. MAJOR GAINS SFI claimed it had won in 27 of the 33 colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 of 20 in Kollam, 11 of 15 in Alappuzha and also wrested the two colleges in Pathanamthitta affiliated to the University of Kerala. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp