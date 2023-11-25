Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MPEDA programme to uplift seafood sector   

To enhance the skills of workers, MPEDA is organising a training programme from November 21 to December 17.

Published: 25th November 2023 11:58 AM

' Fisherwomen placing the days' catch in the fish at Fishing Harbour in Visakhapatnam on Friday

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  India’s thriving seafood industry has achieved a significant milestone by exporting seafood products worth $8.09 billion to 129 countries during the 2022-23 fiscal year. Value-added seafood products are in great demand in international markets.The share of value-added products in India’s seafood export is 10%.

To mitigate the growing competition in the seafood export sector, the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) has undertaken initiatives for the development of infrastructure and capacity building for value addition. To enhance the skills of workers, MPEDA is organising a training programme from November 21 to December 17.

The inaugural three-day hands-on training program began in Kochi on World Fisheries Day, November 21. Trainees from 22 seafood export units participated in the programme, led by Vietnamese experts Tran Quoc Son and Chu Thi Tuyet Mai.

