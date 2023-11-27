Kerala government amends service rules to provide full perks to cops on hospital leave

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has amended the Kerala Service Rules (KSR) to provide full payment and allowances to police personnel while undergoing medical treatment for injuries and illnesses sustained during official duty.

Though the police department in 2015 had issued an order allowing personnel to take leave without loss of pay in case they get injured while on duty, they faced difficulties in availing the benefits due to technical issues. Since the Service Rules were not amended to that effect, the government order lacked statutory validity, and there were difficulties in standardising the extent of hospital leave.

As per the new rule, the officers can avail hospital leave by submitting a medical certificate issued by an authorised medical attendant. Apart from this, the applicant should furnish a certificate from the unit head confirming that the injury or illness was sustained while in the line of duty. The competent authority eligible for sanctioning the leave can take a second medical opinion if they find it necessary, the new rule said. The clause has been included to prevent misuse of the provision by manipulating initial medical reports.

The competent authority can grant leave up to six months in a stretch, if necessary. In exceptional cases, where leave of more than six months in a single go is required, the matter will be forwarded to the government, which will take the final call.

Though the cops welcomed the KSR amendment, many were not satisfied with fixing the period the unit head can sanction hospital leave. “Earlier, there was no ceiling on the duration of the leave. Also, there was no provision for seeking a second opinion on the medical report. It depended on the medical condition and time required for recovery. Now, the unit heads can only sanction leave for up to six months. Any extension should be sought from the government. This might create problems as getting leave sanctioned by the government is not easy,” said an office-bearer of the Police Association.

