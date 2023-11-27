Lawmaking suffers sans enough deliberations: Kerala High Court judge N Nagaresh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: High Court judge N Nagaresh has said that new laws are made without enough research and deliberations. He blamed the legislative houses for implementing laws without paying much attention to the legislation. The laws are passed between the opposition boycotts and the discussions have narrowed to the government level, he said.

“It is mandatory that the rules under the Act be laid before the Parliament and the legislatures. But often, these do not happen. Laws passed in this way are often difficult to implement,” said Justice Nagaresh.

He inaugurated the ‘Tharatt Adoption Awareness Programme’ organised throughout the state in the months of November and December under the auspices of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) to make the state an adoption-friendly centre and to transform society’s attitude towards adoption.

Justice Nagaresh recalled his own experience in dealing with an impractical rule, which seriously affected the functioning of children’s homes in Kerala, in the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. “When disputes involving children come to court, the judges pass judgments with the best interests of the children in mind. Perhaps, it is only recently that the modern generation realises that adoption is great,” he said. He appreciated the KSCCW for enabling the adoption of 50 children at home and abroad in the last six months.

