Closing of ‘California’ gate: IT park employees cry foul 

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of IT employees working in various companies in Technopark have been denied entry and exit through the ‘California gate’ for a month after the Technopark authorities closed the gate behind the Nila building, citing security reasons. The small gate, which is also called by techies as ‘California’ gate, was closed on October 29 following instructions from Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair.

There are over 80 paying guest (PG) facilities operating outside the gate. Several tea shops and restaurants are also functioning there solely for IT employees. These shop owners are also at the receiving end. Moreover, the gate was a shortcut for the employees who wanted to reach Kazhakootam junction.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, on Monday visited the place and promised the residents and shop owners that he would take steps to reopen the gate as soon as possible. He also called on the CEO to reopen the gate. Tharoor reportedly told the CEO that there was no security threat in the past, and hence the gate could be reopened.

Meanwhile, the CEO has not given any assurance regarding the opening of the gate so far. A week ago, a protest march was conducted by the residents and shop owners who live outside the gate, urging the IT park authorities to immediately intervene in the matter. The march was led by Kadakampally Surendran, MLA. However, nothing turned positive, and the CEO is reportedly adamant about not opening the gate.

Prathidwani, the socio-cultural organisation for the welfare of IT employees in Technopark, had submitted a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently to intervene in the issue, as their meeting with the CEO was not fruitful.

According to Prathidwani office-bearers, they welcome the strengthening of security, but it should not be at the cost of the livelihood of many people or the smooth conveyance of employees.

“In the wake of the Kalamassery bomb blast, the chief security officer of the Technopark informed us that, as part of strengthening the security at the Technopark, checking would be intensified at the main gates, and the Nila-side gate would be locked. Prathidhwani said it supports the decision to strengthen the safety of employees.

Also, Prathidhwani requested that the locked Nila-side gate be opened for the IT staff to ensure more security. The wicket gate, through which only one person can pass, is used by hundreds of IT employees. Nila- side gate is the easiest way to reach Technopark from Kazhakoottam on foot. Vehicles cannot pass through the gate,” said Vishnu Rajendran, president, Prathidwani. Meanwhile, when contacted, the Technopark CEO was unavailable for comment.

Inconveniences galore

Many restaurants, tea shops, and hostels are situated in the area. They offer good food at affordable prices

Many IT employees depend on these restaurants run by common people in the area

Mostly women IT employees of various companies are staying in hostels and paying guest facilities in the area

Food deliveries are not permitted inside the Technopark campus. The staff receive them by hand through the Nila-side gate

Through the heavily secured gate, only those holding an office ID card are allowed to enter the Technopark

