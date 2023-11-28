IFFK to screen 5 Latin American films

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five films that portray the new face of Latin America will be screened at the upcoming International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) scheduled to be held in the capital from December 8 to 15. The films have been curated by film critic, programmer and researcher Fernando Brenner, who has been a jury member of various international film festivals.

The five films in the Latin American package have been carefully selected to provide an altogether new experience to the viewers. Uruguayan film ‘Family Album’ (2023) directed by Guillermo Rocamora, Mexican film ‘The Realm of God’ (2022) by Claudia Sainte-Luce, Felipe Gálvez Haberle’s ‘The Settlers’ (2023), a joint production of eight countries including Chile and Argentina; ‘The Girl from Uruguay’ (2022) directed by Ana García Blayaa and Rodrigo Moreno’s ‘Delinquents’ (2023), a joint production of Argentina, Chile, Luxembourg and Brazil are the films to be screened in the package.

While ‘Family Album’ deals with the complexities of a father-son relationship in the family, ‘The Realm of God’ shows how an eight-year-old loses his belief in God due to external influences.

The film was first screened at the Berlin Film Festival. ‘The Settlers’, the first Chilean film to win The International Federation of Film Critics’ FIPRESCI award at the Cannes Film Festival, narrates the adventurous efforts of three people to reclaim land allocated by the country to a Spanish businessman. ‘The Girl from Uruguay’ tells the story of an Argentinian writer who tries to overcome his midlife crisis through his association with a 25-year-old girl.

