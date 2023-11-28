Medicinal plant producers meet on December 5 in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) will host medicinal plant producers meet at Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom on December 5.

Farmers, individuals and farmer producer organisations interested in medicinal plant cultivation are expected to attend the meet.

The meeting is aimed at boosting the cultivation of medicinal plants which are critical ingredients in Ayurvedic medicines and preparations. The meeting will also deliberate on ways of preserving medicinal plants.

The session will discuss ways of augmenting the supply chain of raw materials which are vital for ramping up the production of medicines in view of the growing global demand for Ayurvedic wellness drugs and wellness products, besides imparting knowledge about their cultivation, harvesting, and source-level preservation.

Registration is free for farmers and for those interested in growing medicinal plants on a commercial scale and as homestead gardening.

A fee of Rs 500 will be charged for each FPO, which can assign up to 10 delegates for the meeting.

For details contact: 9567778945, 9495554069, 9447702102

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) will host medicinal plant producers meet at Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom on December 5. Farmers, individuals and farmer producer organisations interested in medicinal plant cultivation are expected to attend the meet. The meeting is aimed at boosting the cultivation of medicinal plants which are critical ingredients in Ayurvedic medicines and preparations. The meeting will also deliberate on ways of preserving medicinal plants.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The session will discuss ways of augmenting the supply chain of raw materials which are vital for ramping up the production of medicines in view of the growing global demand for Ayurvedic wellness drugs and wellness products, besides imparting knowledge about their cultivation, harvesting, and source-level preservation. Registration is free for farmers and for those interested in growing medicinal plants on a commercial scale and as homestead gardening. A fee of Rs 500 will be charged for each FPO, which can assign up to 10 delegates for the meeting. For details contact: 9567778945, 9495554069, 9447702102 Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp