Govt departments in Kerala told to submit supplementary demands for grants

The last date for the receipt of proposals from the administrative department by the Finance Department is December 10.

Published: 29th November 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Finance Department has asked various departments to send proposals to be included in the final batch of supplementary demands for grants (SDGs) in the 2023-24 budget estimates. The SDG will be moved in the budget session of the assembly.

The proposals can be related to projects under the ‘new service’ category which received the cabinet approval for implementation in 2023-24. Proposals for recoupment of outstanding advances sanctioned from the contingency fund can also be submitted. Items for regularisation, cases in which total expenditure is likely to exceed the voted grant/charged appropriation can be submitted.

While proposing supplementary grants for regularisation of the expenditure authorised additionally, the chief controlling officers should specifically record that no savings are available at the end of the financial year 2023-24 for its regularisation.

Proposals can also be items that are specifically agreed to or suggested by the Finance Department for inclusion in the Supplementary Demands for Grants, and Centrally sponsored schemes/externally aided schemes. Claims of ‘Salary’, ‘Wages’ and ‘Pension’ will also be accepted. Such proposals can be submitted in cases in which the budget provision was insufficient.  

The last date for the receipt of proposals from the administrative department by the Finance Department is December 10. The proposals received through the respective administrative departments alone will be considered by the Finance Department. 

