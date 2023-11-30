Fund collection in schools for sports, arts fests irks students

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abhijith (name changed), a Class 12 student of a government school in rural Thiruvananthapuram, is finding it hard to convince his daily wager father about his school’s latest demand to pay additional fees for the conduct of the state school sports meet, even a month after the event concluded.

The General Education Department had earlier collected Rs 100 each from nearly 8.5 lakh students in the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary streams for the conduct of sports and arts festivals. Citing ‘fund crunch’ the department has demanded that an extra Rs 25 be collected from each student. According to Panakkad Abdul Jaleel, general secretary of Kerala Higher Secondary School Teachers Union, it was just recently that an additional Rs 50 was collected from each student on the directions of the Assistant Educational Officers for the conduct of the sub-district level arts fest.

“School principals had a tough time convincing the students and parents about the need for the additional fund collection,” he said. Now, the Director of General Education has issued a fresh direction to the higher secondary wing to collect an additional Rs 25, as the amount collected earlier was “inadequate” to conduct the sports meet from school level to the state level. As per the direction, the amount has to be remitted online by schools before November 30.

“Collection of funds for various events has become a never-ending affair in school. The question that my father, who toils daily from morning to dusk, asks is why even students in state-run schools are being burdened like this,” says Abhijith. With his father deciding not to co-operate with the schools’ “unreasonable” demand, the 17-year-old is clueless how to remit the amount before the deadline of November 30.

Meanwhile, sources in the General Education Department said the situation arose as the Finance Department had raised certain objections over the fund release in connection with the conduct of the school sports meet and arts festival.

Too much to handle

Special fees for sports / arts fete -Rs 100

Extra collected for sub-dist arts fete - Rs 50

Additional amt demanded for sports meet - Rs 25

Total students in HSE & VHSE wings - around 8.5 lakh

