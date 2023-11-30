Nila Gate at Technopark to be reopened

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A day after the TNIE reported the plight of hundreds of techies and shop owners after the wicket gate near the Nila building was closed by Technopark authorities, the district administration convened a meeting with the authorities and decided to reopen the gate. The ‘California’ gate, as it is called by techies, is likely to be opened on Thursday or Friday following the intervention of district collector Geromic George. The collector ordered the gate to be opened soon at a meeting with Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, and Technopark CEO Sanjeev Nair on Tuesday.

However, the gate will be open under the condition that it will be open only from 7 am to 8 pm. The state government has issued an order in this regard. “An order has been issued to open the gate with certain conditions. However, the gate will be opened soon once all the procedures are completed. We are happy now and welcome the government’s decision,” said Sivasudha, a housewife who has been selling food and tea for techies for the past 34 years.

Prathidwani, a socio-cultural organisation for the welfare of techies, also welcomed the decision. “Though we did not receive an official communication, we received information that the gate will be reopened,” said the convenor of Prathidwani.Earlier, IT employees had launched a campaign on social media on the need to open the Nila Side Gate, which would benefit hundreds of IT employees.

The collector also said that there will be a CCTV surveillance system, more street lights, and police patrol in the area. The decision of the district administration to increase the security of the area was taken after understanding the demand of IT employees. There are over 80 PG (paying guest) facilities operating outside the gate and several tea shops and restaurants are functioning solely for IT employees. These shop owners are also at the receiving end.

Many of the shop owners are common people who earned a living by selling food to the IT employees. Moreover, this gate was a short-cut for the employees to reach Kazhakootam junction.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, had visited the place on Monday and promised the residents and shop owners to reopen the gate as soon as possible. He also requested the CEO to reopen the gate. Tharoor reportedly told the CEO that there were no security threats in the past, and hence the gate could be reopened.

