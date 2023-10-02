Althara-Chenthitta road: KRFB invites tenders

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A delay is likely for the development of the first reach of the proposed longest smart road in the capital as part of Smart City Mission project from Althara near Vellayambalam to Chenthitta near Killipalam via Vazhuthacaud and Thycaud. The project did not get bidders to expedite it even after the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), executing agency of the project, floated an e-tender five times.

The last e-tender that was invited last month opened last week, however, nobody participated in the tender process. Hence, the KRFB re-tendered the project again for the sixth time and set a fresh deadline for October 7. The agency also tendered it as a ‘composite tender’ (construction work of electrical and civil works combined) this time, to ensure the participation of bidders.

The tender will open on October 9. Sources said the contractors are now interested in participating as the earlier plan of making it a concrete road was changed to a black-topped road with Indian Road Congress standards. The BM and BC tarring methods will be used for the project. The 4.2-km road is the longest proposed smart road in the city.

The construction of the smart road will be done in two stretches-- from Althara to Chenthitta, which is 3km, and from Killipalam to Attakulangara, which is 1.2km. The project was originally slated to be completed in June 2023. However, the contractor failed to meet the deadline, leading to the cancellation of the contract by KRFB. Now, the deadline has been extended to June 2024.

Tender for 2nd reach

Tender for the second reach from Killipalam to Attakulangara will be finalised soon. Thajjudden of Thoppil Constructions (P) Ltd is the only contractor who submitted the bid. A meeting is scheduled next week to take a final call on the tender. The KRFB expects will begin the construction of this reach within a month if weather permits

