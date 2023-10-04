Congress state leadership faces pressure over unpaid deposits in coop society

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 350 investors associated with the Thiruvananthapuram District Unemployed Social Welfare Cooperative Society are turning to the Congress state leadership in the hope that the party can exert pressure on Santhivila Rajendran, the former Thiruvananthapuram DCC leader, to return their money. They claim that they were encouraged to make deposits by former health minister V S Sivakumar’s recommendations. However, Congress state president K Sudhakaran told TNIE that he has not assigned anyone in the party to address the issue.

Following a recent gathering of investors at Sivakumar’s residence in Sasthamangalam, some of them expressed optimism that party leadership would step in to facilitate the return of their deposits. P Madhusoodanan, a resident of Santhivila near Nemom, mentioned that a Congress leader has already intervened in the matter. “We are meeting a Congress leader on Wednesday evening, hoping that there would be an opportunity to get our money back.

Sivakumar used to tell us in the presence of Rajendran that the cooperative society has to evolve into a leading bank where they urged us to invest more. During the time of Sivakumar’s daughter’s marriage, he and Rajendran arranged Rs 14 lakh and gave us our interest towards the deposits. But unfortunately, after that, there was no sign of our deposits being returned,” said Madhusoodanan, an oral cancer patient.

Sudhakaran clarified that he had met with both the complainants and the accused, Rajendran, in his office at Indira Bhavan.”I heard the investors’ complaint. But the accused, Rajendran, does not hold any post in the party now. Neither I nor the party has assigned anyone to broker a deal between Rajendran and the investors,” said Sudhakaran.

Another woman investor from Vellayani accused Rajendran of clearing Sivakumar’s name and claimed that Sivakumar frequently visited Rajendran’s home.

“Sivakumar understood my sentiments when I demanded my Rs 5. 50 lakhs deposit back and he then consoled me saying that he understands my predicament as his daughter got married recently. My daughter’s marriage is fixed for next month”, said a woman investor. She demanded the return of her deposit promptly.

Rajendran, in response, shifted the blame to the investors, stating that many of them have not repaid their loan amounts, which has contributed to the crisis.”I have to receive Rs 12 crore from the investors. The Kerala High Court has intervened in the issue. It will take 1.5 months - 2 months to return the money. The claims by the investors about my alliance with Sivakumar are nothing but baseless allegations”,Rajendran told TNIE.

