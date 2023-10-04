Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

RGCB starts six-day international workshop on genes in Kerala

Referring to airborne infections like tuberculosis (TB), Dr Mande said as part of ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ initiative, the government has set 2030 as deadline for making the country TB-free.

Published: 04th October 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

DNA, Genes

Representational image.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) has started a six-day workshop-cum-course on the basic mechanisms of genes and diseases. Dr Shekhar C Mande, former director general, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), Government of India, inaugurated the programme titled ‘Immuno-India 2023’.

Referring to airborne infections like tuberculosis (TB), Dr Mande said as part of ‘TB Mukt Bharat’ initiative, the government has set 2030 as deadline for making the country TB-free.

“The Ministry of Health and Welfare has started large number of vaccine trials, besides awareness campaigns informing the public that TB can be cured. The government has adopted Directly Observed Therapy (DOT) programme very aggressively and medicines are given to TB patients only through DOT,” said Dr Mande, who is also the Distinguished Professor at Savitribai Phule Pune University.  

RGCB director Chandrabhas Narayana presided over the opening session of the programme, organised in association with International Union of Immunological Societies (IUIS), an umbrella of regional and national societies of immunology, Indian Immunology Society (IIS) and Federation of Immunological Societies of Asia-Oceania (FIMSA). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Immuno-India 2023 workshop RGCB genes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp