Aashti Miller’s Vellam mural maps Thiruvananthapuram’s layout, waterways

Published: 05th October 2023 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Aashti MIller, a graffiti artist in a wall art festival organised by Alliance De Francaise, French Institute of India at Vismaya Max campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Architect, illustrator, and graphic designer – Aashti Miller dons many hats. The 29-year-old, who hails from Mumbai, is currently in the capital city for the third edition of the Wall Art Festival (WAF), held jointly by the French Institute and the French Embassy in India.

At MillerInk, her illustration and graphic design studio, Aashti blends two worlds – a childhood made limitless on Mumbai’s narrow gulleys and her journey into architectural studies at Cornell University, US; also, in 2D and 3D. The result is an exploration of spaces, places, and faces.

For WAF, she portrayed a geometric, blue mural named Vellam wherein ingeniously encapsulates Thiruvananthapuram’s urban layout by way of its intricate network of waterways.

“Vellam is a visual narrative of Thiruvananthapuram. A bold purple line, consistent with murals in Mumbai and Bhopal, signifies the harmonious link between India’s urban identities, creating a nationwide artistic tapestry,” says the artist. Along with two French artists, Aashti will be touring multiple cities across India and holding exhibitions in partnership with Alliances Francaises. 

The Wall Art Festival is an expansive platform which celebrates urban art in all its diverse forms whilst also facilitating Franco-Indian cultural exchange.  WAF’s Thiruvananthapuram edition — underway at Vismaya Max— will conclude on Thursday.

