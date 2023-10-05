Horror & hallucinations 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As drug use is on the rise, so too are the cases of hallucinations, delusions, and violence among youngsters. Recently, a concerning trend has emerged among teenagers who watch horror films while under the influence of drugs.

According to Dr Arun B Nair, a psychiatrist at Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram, this trend is primarily observed among college students.

“There is a belief that drugs can intensify the overall experience,” he explains.

“As a result, they may use substances, sometimes as a group, to enhance the thrill of activities such as watching horror films. Even schoolchildren have started experimenting with drugs in a similar manner.”

Not everyone’s brain reacts the same way, Dr Arun adds. “Some individuals experience an intense release of dopamine, leading to terrifying stages of intense fear and hallucinations, where they may assume others are trying to harm them. This can lead to violence.”

Notably, a few days ago, four students were admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam district, after they went into ‘horror hallucination’. “They had to be monitored under sedation for 48 hours,” says a source at the hospital.

Dr Xavier John, a psychiatrist at Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi, says he has also encountered cases where students who watched R-rated horror movies under the influence of drugs went into psychotic episodes.

He points out that experimenting and curiosity are the driving factors behind teenagers trying narcotic substances. “It often begins with peer pressure when they befriend older individuals. To gain social acceptance among the older crowd, they start using drugs alongside them,” he says.

When treating individuals with substance addiction, it is crucial to isolate them from sources where they can obtain drugs.

“After the patient has undergone monitored withdrawal, it is essential to make them aware of their actions while under stupor. Many become violent towards their teachers and parents,” says Dr Xavier.

Dr C J John, a member of the Kerala State Mental Health Authority, says de-addiction should be followed by at least one year of follow-up.

“If the patient is a minor, we should also trace their contacts to ensure that their friends who are similarly affected receive the necessary help,” he suggests.

