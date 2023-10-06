NHAI HQ gives in-principle nod to build service bridge in Kerala

K Krishnachand By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-awaited proposal to construct a service bridge parallel to the existing old bridge on NH 66 is now on the verge of realisation, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has granted in-principle approval to the project.

According to NHAI, the tender for the new bridge, which will be situated on the eastern side of the existing bridge, is expected to be released in October, with construction set to commence in December. The new bridge will have a width of 12 metres. The authority has given financial approval, totalling Rs 10 crore for the bridge.

“The service bridge has received in-principle approval from the headquarters, so we are moving forward with the tender process. Additionally, the headquarters has granted approval for several underpasses and flyover projects in the state, allowing construction to commence. We intend to issue the tender next month and anticipate commencing construction by December,” a senior NHAI official said.

NHAI headquarters has also given its consent to a redesigned bridge layout, ensuring smooth access. Previously, the headquarters had requested the NHAI regional office to revise the bridge design, as the initial design posed difficulties for commuters trying to access the service bridge from the approach road. NHAI introduced the new service bridge to address frequent accidents resulting from violations of the one-way rule by motorists near the Thiruvallam Parasurama temple.

NHAI officials had previously announced that construction would begin in May of this year after tendering in February, but this was delayed due to design concerns. Earlier, the NHAI headquarters had instructed the regional office to rework the detailed project report (DPR) to prevent toll revenue losses. It specified that the new service bridge should be redesigned to require toll payment for usage.

The toll plaza is situated approximately 200 metres from the Thiruvallam junction, towards Kovalam.

Consequently, the regional office modified the DPR and the design. Under the new plan, the bridge will exclusively serve motorists travelling from Ambalathara to Thiruvallam and Pachalloor, while the old bridge will remain the primary route of the NH.

Initially, NHAI headquarters had proposed the demolition of the existing bridge and the construction of a new one. Subsequently, the regional office sought permission to construct a service road without demolishing the old bridge. According to police records, over the past three years, more than 100 accidents have occurred on the old bridge as motorists from Pachalloor and Kovalam used it to access Ambalathara instead of following the prescribed route and making a U-turn at the Kumarichantha signal. The new bridge is expected to provide a direct route for motorists coming from the Ambalathara side to reach Thiruvallam junction without utilising the old bridge.

