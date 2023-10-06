'We are unwanted people', say residents of Rajaji Nagar Colony in Kerala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Torrential rainfall has made life miserable for the dwellers of Rajaji Nagar Colony, one of the most densely populated slum areas in Kerala. Pathetic would be an understatement on the living conditions here.

Located just behind the Secretariat, the colony that sprawls over 12.6 acres, reveals the stark contrast between the government’s development promises and ground realities. It’s been four decades since this colony saw any official maintenance work.

While the city has undergone transformation in the past decades, nothing much has changed for the hundreds of families living in misery here.

Located on the banks of the highly polluted Amayizhanchan canal, dingy alleys filled with filth lead to dwelling blocks that are on the verge of collapse.

Murukeshan, 72, who has been bed-ridden for

the past 20 years, got injured in the recent

rain when a portion of the ceiling fell on him

“We are unwanted people,” says 65-year-old Nalini, who was seen struggling to keep her house dry from the constant dripping of water from the worn-off roof.

“Someday, I will die under the debris of this structure. It’s barely a house anymore.” Nalini seems to know well how lethargic our system is. “Some calamity should happen for the authorities to open their eyes,” she shrugs.

Buckets and utensils are scattered all over the floor to collect water — a common sight in the colony. Several buildings, in squalid environs, are on the verge of collapse.

“After the rains, once the sun starts to blaze again, rubble starts falling off the ceiling,” adds Nalini. “I have asthma. Take a look at the condition of my house; the dampness has worsened my health.”

Nalini’s family survives solely on husband’s income from selling lotteries on the street. “How much can he earn by selling 20 or 25 lotteries a day? It’s impossible for us to move out. All these housing units are nearly 45 years old,” she says.

Pain and penury are palpable in every nook and cranny. “Whenever there is a downpour, my anxiety goes up. We have children, including a six-month-old, at home,” says 51-year-old Geetha, another resident. “We fear for the children’s safety. During the rain, we huddle up in a corner of the house. Water leaks from the roof all around the house; it is hard to find a safe spot for the baby’s cradle.”

Protecting their possessions from the rainwater is another challenge. Many residents use abandoned flex boards and tarpaulin sheets to cover their beds.

Sanjana S S, 24, who was born and brought up in this slum, says the residents are holding on here as they have nowhere else to go. She, too, echoes fears about the roof collapsing.

Tending to her toddler, Sanjana adds that once rubble crumbling down from the roof left the little one’s eye bruised. Recently, a ceiling fan came down crashing on her neighbour’s legs, which had to be operated upon.

“Till this day, nobody from the government or the ward councillor visited her,” Sanjana says. “Politicians want only our votes. They never come back to see how we are surviving here.”

‘Final attempt' at rehabilitation

Ammu, 82, sits idle outside her ramshackle

home in Rajaji Nagar Colony

After many failed promises from the government over the decades, the local self-government department announced a redevelopment project for Rajaji Nagar in 2020. The plan was to implement a Rs 61.42 crore project under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL). However, the project continues to remain on paper. Officials say lack of political consensus, and the failure in taking the residents into confidence have led to an inordinate delay in implementing the project. However, now a “final attempt” is being made to rehabilitate around 30 families of the colony, according to SCTL officials.

As per a survey by the corporation, about 2,000 families reside in 1,100 housing units at the Rajaji Nagar Colony. “We are not getting much cooperation from the residents of the colony,” says an SCTL official. Residents, apparently, lack clarity about the project, and are sceptical about the promises. “As of now, 34 families have agreed to move out. We are planning to construct a temporary structure to rehabilitate a few of the families, and others are willing to move to rented homes. We will construct one block spending Rs 8 crore soon,” the official adds. What happens to the rest is a question that only the powers that be can answer.

Chenkalchoola, popularly known as Rajaji Nagar, was established between 1865 and 1869. According to historians, it was set up as a site for laterite stone work for the construction of the Secretariat. The workers who laboured at Chenkalchoola eventually settled in the area, which turned into one of the most densely populated slums in Kerala

