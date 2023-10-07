Kerala: Brainstorming meet held on cultivation of Chinese potato

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (ICAR-CTCRI) in Thiruvananthapuram organised a one-day brainstorming meeting on Friday focusing on the cultivation of Chinese potatoes. The event, which took place on the institute premises, saw the active participation of over 100 stakeholders from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

The focus was on empowering stakeholders by addressing the challenges faced and strategising for a sustainable future in Chinese potato cultivation. The meeting was inaugurated by P Irene Vethamoni, dean (Horticulture), Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore.

In her inaugural address, Vethamoni highlighted the nutritional richness of Chinese potatoes, emphasizing their high-calorie content and essential nutrients. She stressed the need for developing high-yielding, pest-disease-resistant varieties tailored to different agro-climatic zones, as well as advanced machinery for efficient harvesting and grading of tubers.

Sheeba Rebecca Isaac, associate director of research, RARS, Kumarakom, was the guest of honour. She underscored the input responsiveness of Chinese potato cultivation and discussed the potential for increasing yields.

G Byju, director of ICAR-CTCRI, presided over the meeting and highlighted the significant role played by Chinese potatoes in the agricultural landscape of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, covering over 2,000 hectares in India

