Kunnukuzhy Corp in Kerala gets approval to set up effluent treatment plant at slaughterhouse

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-delayed modern centralised abattoir currently under construction in Kunnukuzhy has got technical sanction from the Suchitwa Mission to set up an effluent treatment plant (ETP) on its premises. The nod was given on Thursday after a technical evaluation. With this, the city corporation is set to invite tenders for the construction of the ETP. Corporation sources said that the construction of the ETP would be completed in three months, and it would be operational by January 2024.

There was an inordinate delay in giving technical approval to the ETP due to its design issues. However, the technical evaluation committee evaluated and gave the green signal for the project. The review by the technical committee was completed last month. The only major work pending is the construction of the ETP.

“The technical sanction for the ETP was obtained on Thursday. So we will float tenders for the ETP soon and start construction within a month. It is expected to complete the work in three months, and start operation by January. This is the only major work pending. There are some works that could be completed within 15 days. However, we are speeding up the entire proceedings related to the project,” said Binu Francis, corporation secretary.

Earlier during the project execution stage, the Suchitwa Mission identified some design flaws in the initial proposal of the plant, and sought modifications. Originally slated to open in April 2022, the Rs 10-crore project experienced delays due to sluggish construction work. Attempts were subsequently made by the city corporation to launch the abattoir either in May and June.

An approval from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board is needed after completing the work on the ETP. Corporation officials said that it will not be a prolonged process and that the PCB approval could be obtained in a week or so. All machinery and equipment for the abattoir have also been installed. Plumbing lines and transformers have been successfully installed. The abattoir has facilities for the simultaneous slaughter of 120 animals without causing pollution concerns.

Earlier, the PCB had sealed the corporation’s sole authorised slaughterhouse in 2012 due to inadequate waste disposal measures. Subsequent attempts by the civic body to reopen the abattoir turned unsuccessful, leading to sprouting of illicit outlets within the city. The modern abattoir is expected to facilitate the closure of these unlawful slaughterhouses. Additionally, the central abattoir will help reduce bird hits during aircraft landings at the airport, as the bird population density was high near the old slaughterhouse in Poonthura.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-delayed modern centralised abattoir currently under construction in Kunnukuzhy has got technical sanction from the Suchitwa Mission to set up an effluent treatment plant (ETP) on its premises. The nod was given on Thursday after a technical evaluation. With this, the city corporation is set to invite tenders for the construction of the ETP. Corporation sources said that the construction of the ETP would be completed in three months, and it would be operational by January 2024. There was an inordinate delay in giving technical approval to the ETP due to its design issues. However, the technical evaluation committee evaluated and gave the green signal for the project. The review by the technical committee was completed last month. The only major work pending is the construction of the ETP. “The technical sanction for the ETP was obtained on Thursday. So we will float tenders for the ETP soon and start construction within a month. It is expected to complete the work in three months, and start operation by January. This is the only major work pending. There are some works that could be completed within 15 days. However, we are speeding up the entire proceedings related to the project,” said Binu Francis, corporation secretary.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Earlier during the project execution stage, the Suchitwa Mission identified some design flaws in the initial proposal of the plant, and sought modifications. Originally slated to open in April 2022, the Rs 10-crore project experienced delays due to sluggish construction work. Attempts were subsequently made by the city corporation to launch the abattoir either in May and June. An approval from the Kerala State Pollution Control Board is needed after completing the work on the ETP. Corporation officials said that it will not be a prolonged process and that the PCB approval could be obtained in a week or so. All machinery and equipment for the abattoir have also been installed. Plumbing lines and transformers have been successfully installed. The abattoir has facilities for the simultaneous slaughter of 120 animals without causing pollution concerns. Earlier, the PCB had sealed the corporation’s sole authorised slaughterhouse in 2012 due to inadequate waste disposal measures. Subsequent attempts by the civic body to reopen the abattoir turned unsuccessful, leading to sprouting of illicit outlets within the city. The modern abattoir is expected to facilitate the closure of these unlawful slaughterhouses. Additionally, the central abattoir will help reduce bird hits during aircraft landings at the airport, as the bird population density was high near the old slaughterhouse in Poonthura.