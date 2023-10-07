No truck with LDF to save Kerala coops from ED: UDF

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF leadership meeting on Friday decided to uphold Congress’ decision to boycott the LDF protest programmes on the alleged intervention of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the cooperative sector with a small addition– that it will attend the meetings and seminars organised by the cooperative department at the government level. It also turned out to be a victory of Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and K M Shaji faction in the Muslim League.

The Congress leadership has already decided not to cooperate with any programmes conducted by the LDF and the government. However, UDF partners Muslim League and CMP convinced Satheesan that boycotting the meetings called by the cooperation department will be practically impossible for cooperative societies.

It was the CMP and the League that played a major role in persuading the Congress leadership to rethink its proposed blanket boycott. The breakthrough came in a meeting of senior representatives from the cooperative sector in the presence of UDF leaders on October 4 at Cantonment House in Thiruvananthapuram.

Besides Satheesan, UDF convenor M M Hassan, UDF secretary C P John, M P Saju of CMP, Muslim League leaders Abdul Hameed and U A Latheef attended the meeting. At the meeting, the Congress leaders argued for the boycott of the programmes launched by the LDF and government to save cooperatives. However, C P John and League leaders pointed out the practical difficulty in taking a hostile position against the cooperative department.

Thus, it was decided to cooperate with the meetings and seminars organised by the department. Noticeably, IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty had taken a tough stand against ED raids and said that the agency’s extensive probes could weaken the cooperative sector. It was alleged that the AR Nagar Service Cooperative Bank scam is the reason behind some League leaders’ soft stand towards the government and LDF.

Meanwhile, a section led by Shaji took the stand that any truck with the LDF would weaken UDF’s prospects in the LS election. Moreover, leaders who took a stance against cooperating with the LDF pointed out that softening UDF’s stand would only help strengthen BJP’s position. They were wary of Suresh Gopi’s campaign march in Thrissur raising the Karuvannur Bank scam.

Moreover, the cooperative department registrar’s report about the alleged financial irregularities in UDF-controlled cooperative societies and the CPM attempt to take control of them played a crucial role in forming an anti-LDF opinion. CMP is still at loggerheads with the CPM in the cooperative sector.

A recent attempt of CPM to take control of the Kanhangad Urban Cooperative Bank which has been under the control of the CMP for the past 25 years, and attempts to take control of cooperative banks in Pathanamthitta which are under the control of Congress and other Opposition parties also persuaded the UDF to take a stand against the CPM and LDF. The UDF also decided to organise a ‘confluence of persons working in the cooperative sector’ in Thiruvananthapuram.

