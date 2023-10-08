Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate various NH road and bridge projects

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is set to visit the state on Thursday for the inauguration of several road and bridge projects. According to the official schedule released by the Centre, the events will take place in Kasaragod, near NH 66, and at the High Altitude Sports Ground in Munnar.

During the visit, Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for a range of projects, including the construction of the Enchakkal flyover on NH 66, the Thiruvallam service road bridge on NH 66, and the Anayara underpass on NH 66 in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The inauguration of the Mukkola-Karode NH 66 in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to take place in November, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to preside over the event, as indicated by sources close to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also be in attendance, and an informal meeting between the Chief Minister and the Union Minister is planned to discuss the cost-sharing arrangements between the Centre and the state government for various NH projects.

Additional projects launched in Kasaragod include the construction of three low vehicular underpasses on the four-laned Walayar to Vadakanecerry of NH 544, the construction of a vehicular underpass and two lower vehicular underpasses on the four-laned Wadakkanchery to Thrissur of NH 544, construction of two vehicular underpasses, three lower vehicular underpasses, and one foot over bridge at the four-laned Thrissur-Angamaly-Edappally of NH 544, and widening of the Edamon-Kollam section of NH 744 to a two-lane road with paved shoulders in EPC mode.

COST AND CURRENT STATUS OF VARIOUS PROJECTS

Enchakkal flyover: Rs 47 crore (in-principle approval; bid under invitation)

Thiruvallam service bridge: Rs 10 crore (in-principle approval; bid under invitation)

Anayara underpass: Rs 30 crore (in-principle approval; bid under invitation)

Neeleshwaram ROB: Rs 84.46 crore (completed)

Munnar-Bodimettu Road: Rs 380.76 crore (completed)

Cheruthoni Bridge: Rs 23.83 crore (completed)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is set to visit the state on Thursday for the inauguration of several road and bridge projects. According to the official schedule released by the Centre, the events will take place in Kasaragod, near NH 66, and at the High Altitude Sports Ground in Munnar. During the visit, Gadkari will lay the foundation stone for a range of projects, including the construction of the Enchakkal flyover on NH 66, the Thiruvallam service road bridge on NH 66, and the Anayara underpass on NH 66 in Thiruvananthapuram district. The inauguration of the Mukkola-Karode NH 66 in Thiruvananthapuram is expected to take place in November, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to preside over the event, as indicated by sources close to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will also be in attendance, and an informal meeting between the Chief Minister and the Union Minister is planned to discuss the cost-sharing arrangements between the Centre and the state government for various NH projects. Additional projects launched in Kasaragod include the construction of three low vehicular underpasses on the four-laned Walayar to Vadakanecerry of NH 544, the construction of a vehicular underpass and two lower vehicular underpasses on the four-laned Wadakkanchery to Thrissur of NH 544, construction of two vehicular underpasses, three lower vehicular underpasses, and one foot over bridge at the four-laned Thrissur-Angamaly-Edappally of NH 544, and widening of the Edamon-Kollam section of NH 744 to a two-lane road with paved shoulders in EPC mode. COST AND CURRENT STATUS OF VARIOUS PROJECTS Enchakkal flyover: Rs 47 crore (in-principle approval; bid under invitation) Thiruvallam service bridge: Rs 10 crore (in-principle approval; bid under invitation) Anayara underpass: Rs 30 crore (in-principle approval; bid under invitation) Neeleshwaram ROB: Rs 84.46 crore (completed) Munnar-Bodimettu Road: Rs 380.76 crore (completed) Cheruthoni Bridge: Rs 23.83 crore (completed)