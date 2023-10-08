Rs 79.69 lakh fraud unearthed in cooperative society in Thiruvananthapuram

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: While the BJP is trying to cash in on a series of cooperative scams in the state by putting the LDF and the UDF on the defensive, the cooperative department has unearthed another scam to the tune of Rs 79.69 lakh in Kesavadasapuram Cooperative Society in Thiruvananthapuram putting the BJP in a tight spot as the president of the society is also the district office-bearer of party outfit Vyapari Vyavasayi Sangh.

The departmental inquiry report has recommended levying the amount from 19 administrative committee members who were in charge of the society from time to time. The report exposed the administrative committee’s unauthorised spending of public funds without prior permission and appointments, paying higher interest rates to some deposits, and opening of branches without permission. The joint registrar of the cooperative department has summoned the accused to be present on October 19 for a hearing.

The society is headed by A Gopalakrishnan Nair who is also the Mahanagar general secretary of the Vyapari Vyavasayi Sangh, an offshoot of Sangh Parivar. He has been the president of the society for the last 24 years. According to the 2017-18 audit report, the society is running at a loss of Rs 3.26 crore. The report revealed that the successive administrative committees appointed employees on a temporary basis without proper permission.

The loss that occurred to society by disbursing salaries to these employees should be levied from the administrative committee members of that time. By violating the circular of the registrar, the society gave higher interest rates to some individuals’ deposits from 2010- 2015. A total of Rs 2.98 lakh has to be levied from nine administrative committee members with an interest rate of 18 per cent which would amount to Rs 3.11 lakh.

It was also found out that from the start of the society in 1982 to 2015 the morning and evening branches functioned without the approval of the cooperative department. The inquiry report pointed out this as a grievous crime and recommended stringent action. ‘The administrative committee showed nepotism, including in temporary appointments, and promoted corruption,” the report said.

