Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bicycle rally ushers in spirit of ‘Keraleeyam’

Cycling enthusiasts took the ‘Keraleeyam Rally’ as an opportunity to promote and encourage women to take up the activity.

Published: 10th October 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Zeenath M A with other participants of the cycle rally.

Zeenath M A with other participants of the cycle rally.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Around 150 people took part in the bicycle rally organised ahead of Keraleeyam — a week-long celebration that will kick off on Keralappiravi Day (November 1) to highlight the achievements of the state. 

Cycling enthusiasts took the ‘Keraleeyam Rally’ as an opportunity to promote and encourage women to take up the activity. Forty-five-year-old Zeenath M A, came all the way from Fort Kochi to attend the event. She is on a mission to promote cycling in the state. Zeenath, a homemaker and the mother of two children in their twenties took up cycling just two years back. 

Events like this would help promote cycling, she gushes. “I have trained over 750 women in all age groups in the past two years. I wanted to attend the event to promote and encourage cycling among women. It helps build confidence, and every woman, irrespective of age should learn cycling,” says Zeenath, who dreams to coach women across Kerala.

“I encourage everyone to cycle at least 30 minutes every day. This will help improve our health and it’s also a good stress-buster.”  The bicycle rally was a soft launch to the week-long ‘Keraleeyam’ festivities. The rally was flagged off from Manaveeyam Veedhi and was attended by cycling enthusiasts and students. Organisers say a majority of the participants were women.

According to Prakash P Gopinath of the Indian Cycling Embassy, the event was a success and many from NCC and PRD participated in the rally at Kanakakunnu. ‘Keraleeyam’ aims to showcase the Kerala development model on a global stage. The festival will feature a slew of events including seminars, exhibitions, trade fairs, food festivals, film festivals, flower shows, cultural festivals, installations and street performances. Events will be held at over 40 venues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bicycle rally Keraleeyam Keralappiravi Day cycling

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp